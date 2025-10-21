Women affairs minister applauds visionary IBUAM initiative

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Women Affairs Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has applauded Comrade Isaac Balami’s visionary initiative, the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM),

saying it would boost Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The minister, who stated this at the university’s unveiling in Abuja, announced 100 scholarships for young women to study at IBUAM.

She described Balami’s effort as “a clear case of what is possible when vision meets determination,” adding that the university represents “a bridge between dreams and opportunity.”

She noted that IBUAM would provide Nigerians, especially women, with access to top-notch aviation and management training locally, highlighting the government’s commitment to innovation and excellence under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“IBUAM is a true testament to Nigeria’s capacity for innovation and excellence under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she said

The Minister emphasized that investing in women’s education drives economic growth and national stability, and her ministry aims to bridge the 13% gender gap in aviation jobs. IBUAM’s establishment is seen as a game-changer, offering students degrees and professional certifications, including pilot licenses.

“Our goal is to bridge this noticeable gap,” she said. “In this regard, the ministry is delighted to announce its intention to partner with IBUAM to train an initial 100 young women from across the Nigerian states as the first batch of female trainees under this transformative collaboration.”

On his part, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo hailed IBUAM as revolutionary, combining aviation training, management education, and aircraft maintenance under one roof, setting a new benchmark for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

He said Balami had accomplished what even the government had struggled to do, positioning IBUAM as both “a competitor and a partner” in advancing the aviation sector.

