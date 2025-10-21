We’re nurturing thinkers who’ll lead Fourth Industrial Revolution- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said the State is nurturing a generation of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers — young Lagosians who will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Governor made the remark during the commissioning of the ‘Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex’ in the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

The complex which is considered the biggest Library in West African universities, comprises digital research facilities, reading lounges, innovation labs, and archives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu believes the library complex stands as a testament to the State’s unwavering commitment to intellectual empowerment.

Sanwo-Olu said, “It is with deep humility and profound gratitude that I stand before you today — not merely as the Governor of Lagos State, but as a lifelong advocate of learning, and a proud son of this great land of ideas and possibilities.

“This moment is deeply personal, not because this edifice bears my name, but because it represents the very ideals that have shaped my journey — the belief that education is the bridge between potential and purpose, and that knowledge is the most enduring legacy any generation can bequeath to the next.

“Today, we gather not just to commission a building, but to celebrate an idea — the idea that learning transforms destinies and that libraries, though made of stone and steel, are truly built with dreams and determination.

“It is our collective declaration that Lagos will never stop investing in minds, because it is the trained mind that conceives invention, builds bridges, heals wounds, writes history, and redefines tomorrow.

“Over the years, Lagos State University has grown into a citadel of excellence and a beacon of progress, ranking among the finest institutions in Nigeria and Africa. Its success is not accidental; it is the product of visionary leadership, dedicated faculty, and students whose brilliance continues to make us proud.”

The Governor noted that under his THEMES+ agenda, “We are deliberately nurturing a generation of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers — young Lagosians who will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution from the heart of Africa’s most dynamic city.”

He maintained that to have the Library bear his name is an honour he accepted with humility and gratitude, noting “this is not a monument to self; it is a symbol of service.

“For me, leadership is not about leaving one’s name on walls, but about leaving an impact on people’s lives,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He described the structure as just not brick and glass, but hope and potential, saying “the spark of curiosity in a young student’s eyes, the quiet dedication of a lecturer burning the midnight oil, and the dreams of parents who labour to give their children a better tomorrow.”

The Governor advised that the Library must forever stand as a living testament that Lagos believes in knowledge, that Lagos believes in its youth, and that Lagos will continue to build an ecosystem where learning is the passport to prosperity.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the naming of the university after Governor Sanwo-Olu is not just patronizing him but a validation of firm belief in his resolve for human capital development.

“You need to be celebrated. You see the big picture all the time. When it comes to education, health, social protection and infrastructure development, you are second to none as a Governor in Nigeria.

“Today. I’m imploring other governors in the country to take a tour of what the Governor of Lagos is doing. Thank you for your service to our state and thank you for your service to humanity. It will serve as a tutorial of knowledge embodying the human quest for learning, innovation and growth as a smart and technology-driven library.

“It provides students with access to an extensive array of digital resources, journals and global learning database, equipping them with the essential tools to drive in modern world. This positions the library among the world-class institutions that harness technologies and transformative power for educational advancement. The library complex signifies the future of learning, providing an environment that nurtures creativity, critical thinking and innovation for students, enhances research capabilities and foster corporations for the university,” the Minister added.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon Tolani Sule assured that the university library will serve as the engine room for relevant research in order to tackle pressing challenges.

He added that it will cultivate the culture of inquiry and critical thinking.

He thanked the governor for his investments in the development of tertiary institutions.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said, “We have chosen to name this monumental library in your honor, not only because its completion was realized under your administration, but as a modest way.

of immortalizing your name in the evolving story of this university.

“In addition, your legacy is firmly etched in the history of Lagos State University. For your unparalleled support, for your commitment to stability, and for your insolvent belief in education as the foundation for the future of the university.

“It is to your credit, sir, that our academic calendar has remained stable and uninterrupted,

making LASU the preferred destination for admission seekers and intellectual haven where future destinies are shaped, trained and nurtured and generations are empowered.”

She submitted that the facility will go a long way in addressing infrastructure needs within the community and beyond.

