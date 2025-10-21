UNICEF Generation Unlimited Nigeria impacts over 11m youths in four years, institutionalises under OVP

…..to support 2.5 million youths with jobs, training, entrepreneurship in 2026.

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA), the United Nations’s Children Fund (UNICEF)’s Public-Private-Youth-Partnership platform, has been officially institutionalized under the Office of the Vice President, which marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s youth development initiatives.

Since its launch in 2021, GenU 9JA has successfully impacted over 11 million young Nigerians across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with a particular emphasis on young women and marginalized youths.

The initiative provides vital access to digital learning, employment pathways, and civic engagement opportunities.

During the annual Steering Committee meeting in Lagos, co-chaired by the Office of the Vice President, UNICEF Nigeria, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation, representatives from government, the private sector, development partners, and youth leaders convened to review progress and set priorities for 2026 and beyond.

In 2025, GenU 9JA significantly enhanced its impact by forming strategic partnerships with Airtel, MTN, IHS Towers, Unilever, Microsoft, Jobberman, CISCO, AfricaRe, and ATC Nigeria, providing over 255,000 young people with access to mobile data and digital learning resources.

The Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA) programme successfully connected more than 400,000 youth to skills development, livelihoods and empowerment opportunities, with around 20,000 young women acquiring technical and digital skills and over 85,000 receiving mentorships through the Future-X Campus Ambassadors Program.

Civic engagement saw a notable increase, with over 665,000 youths participating in social impact initiatives, and more than 300,000 youths mobilised for environmental action through the Green Rising initiative.

According to Rimamskeb Nuhu, Special Assistant to the President, Strategy and Policy (Workforce Development), Office of the Vice President (OVP), “the mission of GenU 9JA aligns with the Government of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Digital Access and Livelihoods Initiative (DALI), initiatives that aim to open more pathways for youth employment and entrepreneurship.”

Ms. Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, announced that GenU 9JA has been institutionalized under the Office of the Vice President.

“With over 11 million young Nigerians impacted in four years, we are on track to achieve our goal of supporting 20 million young people in their transition from learning to earning by 2030,” Wafa stated.

“This step reflects the government’s strong commitment to creating opportunities for young people across the country.

“The private sector, particularly young entrepreneurs, are the engine of Africa’s transformation.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation will continue to provide Africa’s youth with the mentorship, resources, and networks that is required to build sustainable businesses through our partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited.”

Adding to this, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, said that despite the progress made so far, GenU 9JA is looking to support 2.5 million youth with jobs, training, and entrepreneurship in 2026.

This plan will include scaling YOMA from the current 400,000 to 2 million users, expanding Green Rising to universities, and offering grants to youth-led start-ups.

Shamiyah Umar, a member of the UNICEF Young People’s Action Team (YPAT) and the founder of the We Are Special Foundation, stated, “Being a part of UNICEF GenU 9JA has allowed me to make a meaningful difference in my community and positively impact the lives of people with disabilities.

At GenU 9JA, young people are not just participants; we are leaders shaping the future we want, despite our diverse abilities.”

As the initiative enters its next phase, partners reaffirmed their commitment to collective action and investment in young people, recognizing them as central to Nigeria’s social and economic progress.

Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) is UNICEF’s youth platform launched in 2021 to support Nigerians aged 10–24 in transitioning from learning to earning.

By 2030, it aims to reach 20 million youths with digital education, skills, and civic opportunities.

Co-led by the Vice President and UNICEF. GenU 9JA has empowered over 11 million youth through partnerships with 40+ organizations nationwide.

