Succeeding Without Selling Out

By Sola Adebawo

The world of modeling and high fashion is often viewed by religious communities as a sphere of darkness – a realm of compromise and temptation that people of faith should simply avoid. Yet, the compelling journey of individuals like Miracle Akhan, known professionally as Demirah, challenges this rigid boundary. His success isn’t defined by conforming to an industry often marked by harsh pressures; it’s defined by how his unwavering moral focus allowed him to thrive.

Miracle’s choice to be in a highly secular environment without being of it offers a powerful framework for anyone navigating a demanding career. It forces a critical discussion on the interplay between faith, morality, and professional calling, and why a spiritual foundation can be the single most potent source of resilience, focus, and excellence in any field.

The Power of Breaking Career Stereotypes

The immediate pressure faced by people of conviction in fields like entertainment, finance, or media is the stereotype that moral values and career success are incompatible. This creates a false choice: either withdraw to protect your faith or compromise your standards to advance.

This rigid viewpoint fails to grasp the true meaning of influence. For those who choose to engage, the professional field is not a place of retreat but a platform for contribution. Theologian Abraham Kuyper famously captured this expansive view of faith, declaring, “There is not a square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign over all, does not cry, ‘Mine!'”

This idea fundamentally redefines vocation. It asserts that every career, from engineering to art, is ground where moral excellence and integrity can and should be manifested. Choosing to maintain strong boundaries while working at the highest level effectively dismantles the stereotype, turning personal conviction into a visible, powerful statement.

Resilience and Focus: The Anchor of Conviction

The characteristics needed to thrive under relentless professional pressure—be it the stress of Wall Street or the criticism of the runway—are resilience and unshakeable focus. For the person of faith, these qualities are not merely psychological traits; they are rooted in morality and spiritual commitment.

When a career is viewed as a divine calling rather than just a paycheck, the foundation is secured outside the realm of industry approval. This allows one to face criticism, rejection, and pressure without suffering an identity crisis. The focus remains on integrity and purpose, not fleeting success or public opinion.

This inner strength is always supported by community. Just as Miracle Akhan’s church served as his anchor, religious groups and personal fellowships provide the necessary moral and emotional backing. This communal support empowers individuals to make ethical, values-driven choices even in high-stakes situations where the pressure to compromise is highest. It is a powerful reminder that faith is not an escape plan; it’s a structural support system.

The Mandate to Thrive: Light in the Workplace

The true measure of a person’s influence is not how far they run from a challenging environment, but how effectively they transform it by their very presence. This is the essence of the spiritual mandate to be “salt and light.”

To be “salt” is to preserve the good and add flavour; to be “light” is to illuminate and offer guidance. In the professional world, this means:

Excellence as Testimony: Dedicating oneself to producing work of the highest caliber. As Christian writer S. Lewis implied, professional excellence becomes a form of spiritual commitment. The quality of the work speaks for itself, validating the individual’s values without requiring explicit preaching. Integrity as Influence: Maintaining honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct in all dealings, regardless of how common compromise may be around you. This consistent morality becomes a powerful, undeniable force that redirects the professional culture.

Ultimately, the journey of those who choose to thrive in demanding careers with their morals intact provides an inspiring model. Their stories prove that the professional sphere is simply another field for manifesting integrity and purpose. By choosing resilience over retreat, and maintaining a clear focus on foundational morality, the demands of any career can be transformed into a unique platform for great success. The spiritual foundation turns pressure into fuel, making conviction the ultimate career advantage.

Sola Adebawo is an accomplished business leader and communications expert with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He currently serves as the General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations at Heritage Energy. Adebawo is also an author, scholar, and ordained minister, known for his writings on socioeconomic issues, strategic communication and leadership.