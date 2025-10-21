Soludo Highlights Security Gains, Inclusive Dialogue, and Vision for a Prosperous Igbo Homeland

As Anambra State prepares for the November 8 governorship election, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has reaffirmed his administration’s transformative strides under his “Five Pillars of Transformation,” emphasizing remarkable progress in security, governance, economic renewal, and civic inclusion across the state.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the Governor said Anambra has witnessed a significant turnaround from the state of insecurity that preceded his assumption of office. Areas once deemed unsafe, including Ihiala and seven other local councils have now been reclaimed from non-state actors, restoring peace, mobility, and confidence among citizens.

“When we came in, eight local governments were no-go areas. Police stations were burnt, people couldn’t move freely, and fear ruled the night,” Soludo said. “Today, Anambra is secure. People now sleep with both eyes closed. Even the most dreaded areas have been reclaimed, and INEC has successfully completed voter registration in all 326 wards.”

According to the Governor, the renewed sense of safety reflects one of the core commitments of his administration’s five-point agenda protecting lives and property while fostering a livable and prosperous homeland.

Soludo reiterated that his administration’s “Revolution of the Five Pillars” Security, Social re-engineering, Healthcare, Education, and security continue to drive measurable impact in every community.

From rebuilding public institutions and strengthening local security networks to expanding economic opportunities for youth and MSMEs, the Governor affirmed that Anambra is back on course to becoming a model subnational economy in Nigeria.

The Governor also noted that the once-widespread Monday sit-at-home order has largely faded, with normal business and social activities resuming across the state.

“The so-called sit-at-home is practically over in Anambra,” Soludo said. “Anyone staying home now is doing so out of personal choice, not fear. The peace and stability we have restored are visible to everyone.”

On the broader issues affecting the South-East, Soludo called for an honest, inclusive conversation among Igbo stakeholders including separatist voices to define a collective vision for the region’s future.

He reiterated his belief in dialogue and his hope for the release and reintegration of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, into constructive engagement toward peace and development.

“When Nnamdi Kanu comes out and we believe he will we must all sit down to define our alternative vision for Igboland,” he said. “My vision is clear: to build a livable and prosperous homeland. We need Nigeria, and Nigeria needs us.”

Governor Soludo, the flag bearer of the All-Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming election, reaffirmed his party’s enduring relevance and ideological commitment to good governance and grassroots empowerment.

“APGA is more than a political party it’s a movement, a belief system. It represents the values of self-reliance, community, and service to humanity. That’s the spirit we carry forward as we deepen this revolution,” Soludo stated.

As the November 8 election draws near, Soludo said the people of Anambra have a clear choice to sustain the revolution that has restored security, dignity, and progress or return to the uncertainties of the past.

“Our mission remains clear to deepen this revolution along the five pillars and build a future where every Ndi Anambra can thrive, dream, and live without fear,” he concluded.