ReleaseNnamdiKanuProtest: Human Rights groups slam FG, IGP, Army Chief for turning Abuja into war zone

.Police arrest Ejimakor, Fineboy, Okere, 10 others

.As protesters cause gridlocks, disrupt economic activities

.Total lockdown in Umuahia as schools, mkts, banks shut down in Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra

.Protest stalls hearing on police suit against Sowore, others

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja, STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia ,BLESSING OMALE, Abuja and FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja is experiencing significant disruptions today due to the the FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest led by Omoyele Sowore.

Daily Champion reports that Police officers on Monday dispersed protesters demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra , Nnamdi Kanu, at the Utako area of Abuja.

The protesters, who had earlier been forced to flee after police fired tear gas canisters at them around the Maitama area, later regrouped at Utako to continue their demonstration.

However, armed operatives again moved in and dispersed them.

The demonstrators, made up of civil rights activists and members of pro-democracy groups, were part of the #ReleaseNnamdiKanuNow campaign aimed at pressuring the Federal Government to comply with the 2022 Court of Appeal judgment that discharged and acquitted Kanu.

Earlier in the day, police had fired multiple rounds of tear gas at protesters and passersby near the Transcorp Hilton and adjoining streets in Maitama.

The development created panic, forcing commuters, traders, and motorists to run for safety.

After regrouping at Utako, the protesters continued chanting solidarity songs and displaying banners before security agents again used tear gas to scatter them.

Security has since been tightened across the Federal Capital Territory, with soldiers, police, and operatives of the Department of State Services stationed at strategic locations including Eagle Square, the Federal Secretariat, and the Three Arms Zone.

Also, at the Berger roundabout, our correspondent saw a large number of soldiers with a gun truck mounted at the area.

Also, the situation is chaotic, with major roads like the Abuja-Kubwa expressway and Abuja-Keffi highway heavily congested, causing long traffic gridlocks.

In Abuja City Centre, Roads and offices are shut down, with commuters trekking to their destinations.

The Ushafa Bridge, Current situation report at Ushafa bridge showed massive crowd of commuters stranded on the road side in bid to board vehicles, which unfortunately, are not forthcoming. I am currently stranded at the bridge.

However, the situation in Gwagwalada remains relatively calm as normal activities continue, with okada riders, popularly known as Going — and vehicles moving freely across the town.

Our correspondent, who went around Gwagwalada metropolis, reports that most shops owned by the Igbo community remain under lock and key, particularly along the usually busy Park Road, where business activities are completely grounded. Only a few traders were seen hanging around their closed shops.

other establishments such as banks, fuel stations, and schools; both public and private were open and attending to customers and students.

One of the affected business owners, Mazi Agu Okechukwu Samuel, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lion Property Enterprise Limited, spoke to Dailly Champion.

He confirmed that his office was locked in solidarity with the protest, being an Igbo man.

Meanwhile, movement within Gwagwalada remains unhindered, as residents go about their normal activities, with security personnel visible at strategic points carrying out their regular duties.

A joint security checkpoint has caused traffic gridlock, with motorists using single lanes or detouring.

Commuters were largely at the receiving end as they were stranded for hours at various bus-stops and junctions because there were no commercial or private vehicles to convey them to their places of work.

Motorists were also seen reversing back to their homes on sighting the chaotic gridlock and armed uniform personnel, while those who were yet to leave their homes, decided to take a rest.

At the city centre, particularly around the Federal secretariat and the three arm zone, large number of commuters are trekking to find their ways to their various destinations as all the roads and offices are shut down.

However, Economic activities were on Monday stalled in the South East states of Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi as residents of the states observed #freeNnamdikanunow protests declared by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the situation across the zone on reports that all major markets within Enugu metropolis and the state in general were shut.

They include Aria Market, Ogbete Main Market, Mayor Market, Kenyatta Market, Artisan Market and Coal Camp Spare Parts Markets – were shut down as at 11a.m.

Public and private schools were also shut down, as no pupil were seen going to school while banks, malls, motor parks, shops and other public institutions were shut down for fear of the protest.

The roads within the metropolis were virtually empty as there was no private vehicle moving, while there few commercial vehicles were seen moving without passengers on the roads.

NAN reports that security was beefed up as police and military Armoured Vehicles were mounted at strategic locations in the state capital with surveillance helicopters flying over the state capital.

Speaking on the development, Mr Ikechukwu Aniku, a shop owner in Coal Camp Spare Parts Market, said that some business owners closed their shops in solidarity to the protest.

Aniku appealed to President Bola Tinubu to heed to the protest to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Some parents who spoke to NAN said that they did not send their children to school for fear of being attacked by protesters adding that many schools advised them to stay at home.

“They are safe staying home today; I cannot risk sending my kids to school because of the rumoured protest as no one knows what will happen to them thereafter,” Mrs Nkemdilim Nwadialor said.

Reacting to the development, the Police Command in Enugu State said there was no security challenge in the state concerning the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, told NAN in Enugu that the entire state had remained calm and peaceful.

According to Ndukwe, there is no security challenge and there is no protest in the state.

The spokesman said that the command had fully prepared to attend to any adverse situation and made strategic deployments to handle any adverse situation, if any.

They also observed that most areas in the metropolis remained peaceful with a handful of people on the roads and most people remaining within their homes and neighborhoods.

It was a similar situation in Ebonyi as residents of the state did not engage in any physical protest rather they stayed at home in their areas.

NAN reports that despite no record of protest in the state, many government offices including courts, banks and markets were also under lock and key.

NAN observed that there were low vehicular movements along the major roads in the state capital, Abakaliki.

Some residents said that they stayed at home in solidarity to the protest which began in the South East four years ago.

Mr John Nwangele, an Abakaliki businessman, said that it was no longer news in the South East that people were staying at home especially on Mondays.

According to him, all we are asking for is that the government should free Nnamdi Kanu so we can have peace in Igbo land.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state told reporters in Abakaliki that the closure of shops and markets by some individuals were due to “fear of the unknown.”

“Our men in collaboration with other security agencies have been patrolling the streets of Abakaliki and its environs. There are no record of protest in Ebonyi for Nnamdi Kanu freedom.

“I must tell you, the state is relatively calm and safe. There were no government or individual order to close offices, shops or markets.

“The people that closed their offices, did it because of fear,” the PPRO stated.

Also speaking, the State Commander, Ebonyi Neighbourhood Watch Victor-Chibuoyi-Nwenyi, who described the protest as the “right of the citizens” said the situation in the state had been calm and peaceful.

“Yes, it’s our duty to safeguard lives and property and we have been up and doing in that regard.

“The protest in solidarity for Nnamdi Kanu freedom may happen in some other states but such did not happen in Ebonyi,” he said.

On why there was no protest in Ebonyi, the Commander said that there was no order for people not to go to the streets in the state.

“We did not tell people not to protest because everyone have the right do so,” Chibuoyi-Nwenyi added.

Anambra also witnessed a similar situation as Onitsha markets and streets were deserted.

Meanwhile, Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, continued his campaign in Awka, the state capital for the Nov. 8 governorship election in the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng) (NAN)

Also, The release Nnamdi Kanu peaceful protest made commercial activities came to a halt today for the first time residents deserted the streets,markets shops were completely locked down in compliance to the protest. Protesters were seen at different places singing,dancing as well as appealing to President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu.

There were no vehicles on the road,making human movements difficult.

All business activities,banks,Petrol stations, supermarkets, popular Isigate market, timber market among others were shut down,shops under lock and key, public and private schools were all shut down. Even government offices and other private offices were under lock and key. Ever busy Isigate in Umuahia witnessed unprecedented lockdown compliance with different groups singing in protest for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Daily champion newspaper moved round to different transport motor parks,they were all deserted with no passenger seen.Even Afaraukwu community residents being the village of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were seen singing in protest while appealing to President Tinubu to release their brother and son.Most residents retired to their houses while some were seen peeping at the protesters from their windows and site outs.

A respondent who identified himself as Chidi queried the rational behind keeping him in DSS cell instead of obeying the decisions of the court to free him. ” I do not know why President Tinubu still keeps him in the cell. Since he was not the person that arrested him while still keeping him. President Buhari who arrested him is from the North and when a Southern president Tinubu took over, we all thought he was going to release him,but up till now nothing has been done, maybe because of the tribe where Nnamdi Kanu comes from which is Igbo,but God will help us” he said

.Court activities grounded as hearing on police suit against Sowore, others stalls in Abuja

However, Court proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja, were completely halted on Monday following the failure to hold a scheduled hearing in the case filed by the Nigeria Police Force against activist Omoyele Sowore and others over the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

The court was empty as at 9:30 a.m., all 13 courtrooms in the multi-storey complex were locked. Only a few lawyers, litigants, and security personnel were seen around the premises, but no judge was in sight.

The shutdown left several cases, including the one involving the police and Sowore, unattended.

The development coincided with a massive security clampdown across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Police trucks equipped with water cannons were stationed at key junctions, including the Nicon Hilton area, NITEL junction in Wuse 2, the Federal Secretariat, the National Assembly intersection, and routes leading to the Presidential Villa in Asokoro.

Vehicular movement was heavily restricted, and some pedestrians were turned back. In several areas, police were seen dispersing groups with tear gas.

The case, which was slated for hearing on Monday, October 20, 2025, before Justice Mohammed Umar, was to allow Sowore and other respondents to argue why an interim order restraining them from staging protests in designated high-security areas of Abuja should be vacated.

Justice Umar had issued the temporary order following an ex-parte motion filed by the police, barring Sowore and his associates from holding demonstrations near the Presidential Villa, the National Assembly, the Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way, pending determination of the substantive motion.

The police, through their counsel, Wisdom Madaki, had moved the motion on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In the supporting affidavit deposed to by one Bassey Ibithan, a police officer attached to the Legal Services Directorate at Force Headquarters, the police argued that allowing the protest could threaten public peace and national security.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, lists Sowore—convener of the Take It Back (TIB) Movement and publisher of Sahara Reporters—as the lead respondent. Also joined in the case are Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, the TIB Movement, and “unknown persons” alleged to be acting in concert with them.

Sowore, has been at the forefront of mobilising peaceful protests demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Meanwhile, calls for a political resolution to Kanu’s detention continue to mount, even as his trial on terrorism-related charges before Justice James Omotosho of the same court remains ongoing.

Similiarly, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has come down heavily on the Federal Government, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Army Staff, over what it described as a shameful, lawless, and dictatorial clampdown on peaceful Nigerians who gathered in Abuja to demand justice and the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Association said the disgraceful show of force witnessed in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday was proof that the Nigerian government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is descending deeper into militarized tyranny, where peaceful dissent is treated as treason and citizens are ruled through fear instead of justice.

HURIWA said it was both “laughable and tragic” that an entire capital city could be locked down simply because a handful of young Nigerians said they would march peacefully to ask for justice. “Why is the government this afraid of its own people?” the group asked. “What is it hiding? Only leaders with unclean consciences fear the sight of citizens expressing themselves. Only dictators, tyrants, and looters of public funds are terrified of seeing hungry, frustrated Nigerians pour into the streets to speak truth to power.”

The rights group described as “insanity in uniform” the deployment of hundreds of soldiers, armored vehicles, and police patrol teams across major routes in Abuja, turning what should have been a peaceful civic action into a tense military siege. It said the reckless action of the security agencies crippled economic and commercial activities across the city; banks were shut, filling stations stopped dispensing fuel, commuters were stranded, and private businesses lost billions of naira in a single day.

HURIWA blamed the chaos on the paranoid conduct of the Police and the Army, accusing both institutions of creating unnecessary panic and tension. “The protesters were not armed, not even with a stone,” it said. “Yet live ammunition and tear gas were fired at harmless citizens. The government must explain why such unconstitutional brutality was unleashed on people whose only ‘crime’ was demanding justice.”

The Association also faulted the security advisory issued by the United States Embassy warning its citizens to stay away from the protest venues, describing it as “a foreign conspiracy against Nigeria’s democracy.” It questioned why a sovereign government would allow itself to be guided by what it called “a baseless, imported panic message” to justify domestic repression. “Did Nigerians invite Americans to the protest? Did they plan to storm the US Embassy? That advisory was totally irrelevant, yet the government used it as an excuse to flood Abuja with troops. It smacks of complicity,” HURIWA declared.

The group warned that the government’s growing intolerance for peaceful protests is a dangerous provocation that could one day spiral out of control. “If you keep pushing citizens to the wall, they will fight back,” HURIWA cautioned. “No government can suppress the people forever. Hunger and injustice will always find a voice. Nigeria is not a military barracks; it is a democracy; at least, it is supposed to be.”

It accused the Tinubu administration of ruling with fear and intimidation, saying the clampdown exposed an embarrassing level of insecurity within government circles. “Even if protesters marched toward Aso Rock, they could never breach its walls. That place is impenetrable and heavily guarded. So, what exactly is the government afraid of? The truth?” HURIWA asked.

The group demanded that the Federal Government immediately halt the use of soldiers for crowd control, release all arrested protesters without delay, and pay compensation to business owners whose operations were crippled by the security lockdown. It also urged the National Human Rights Commission and international human rights bodies to launch independent probes into the violent disruption of the protest.

HURIWA further warned that Nigeria’s democracy is being choked by a leadership that mistakes citizens’ cries for justice as threats to its survival. “This is not the democracy Nigerians fought for,” the statement said. “When a government uses live bullets on its own people for daring to ask questions, it has lost moral legitimacy. Those who are clean do not fear accountability. It is those with blood and corruption on their hands who tremble at the voice of the people.”

The Association reiterated that peaceful protest is a constitutional right, not a privilege. It said the continued militarization of civic spaces will only deepen public resentment and erode trust in government institutions. “No government that silences its people can ever claim to be democratic,” HURIWA said. “Nigeria’s rulers must stop this war on citizens and start governing with conscience.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2