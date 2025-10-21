No going back on ejection of Iron dealers from Onitsha after Anambra guber election – Soludo’s aide

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Anambra state government has vowed during the dedication of the new permanent site of Iron Dealers Union, Nteje, Oyi Local Government area, that it would eject all Iron dealers in Onitsha, Ogbaru and remaining members of Iron dealers Union who refuse to join their members at Nteje.

The government said that immediately after the gubernatorial election, billed for 8 November, it would make all the iron dealers in Onitsha and Ogbaru, move to the Nteje market built specifically for them.

Making the vow while commending the executive of the Union led by Mr. Evaristus Ejezie, the Special Adviser (SPAD) to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evaristus Ubah, warned that there is no going back on the decision.

“If there are those still remaining in Onitsha/Ogbaru, we will make sure that they are ejected to come and join their members in Nteje.

Ubah who was ably represented by the Senior Special Adviser to Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Ezennia Chukwuemelie Ibekwe, warned, “The state Government is bringing it to your notice that immediately after the gubernatorial election billed for 8 November, that all those dealing in Iron in Onitsha and the remaining members of the Union who refused to join here in Nteje, will be ejected”.

In his address shortly after the prayer session that preceded the event, Ejezie expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for his pivotal role in ensuring the market construction despite various challenges that confronted the union, pointing out that God used him as an instrument to complete the project.

He paid glowing tribute to the governor for the successful acquisition of the site and urged the electorate to vote for the re-election of the Governor come the 8 November gubernatorial election, citing his numerous achievements in the state.

Ejezie extended his hand of fellowship to all those who contributed to the successful construction that include, Ubah, President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, among others.

He urged those who have paid into the market project account for the building of shops to submit their tellers or evidence of payment to the financial secretary of the market on the project for confirmation, clearance and allocation of their shops.

Ejezie appealed to the state government to intervene in relocating their remaining members to the permanent site, adding that the market will yield more revenues for the government if the traders occupy their shops.

He also reminded the traders of the resolve by the state government to bring the ejection notice to them that immediately after the coming gubernatorial election, the remaining members at their former place in Ogbaru would join them to the permanent site.

Dedicating the market, the Divisional Commander (Bishop), Salvation Army, Anambra West Division, Lt.Col. Godspower Anozie, in his sermon stated, “The earth is of the Lord and its fullness thereof, that the original plan of the Lord to give the earth to us is that we should occupy and rule the earth according to Genesis chap 1 vs 26.

“We are delighted to occupy, we have a mandate of dominion, and that is why iron dealers were relocated from their small portion at Ogbaru, expanded and dominated a massive portion here at Nteje and it will continue to expand more and more, from glory to glory

Bishop Anozie prayed for God’s guidance in the market, to be a place of fairness and compassion even as he thanked God for the opportunity given to the traders to build and operate in the market.

In his speech, the PG, ASMATA, Chief Anuna said, “My only advice to everybody is to avoid selfish interest.

If there is selfish interest among the executives who started the project in the iron dealers market, the project would not have been a success”.

Anuna emphasized the conducive atmosphere the market is built on and its structures, saying that the executives built it like a place that human beings will occupy and not a place for animals.

He expressed his satisfaction and commended the executives, disclosing that the first day he stepped into the market, he predicted it to be an international building material market that would exist in Nigeria in no distant time, which will be greater than the Abuja building market.

The PG commended the shop owners who have started transactions in the market, noting that there is no newly built market that started operation as early as this, adding that it shows the owners of the shops value what they have.

Contributing, the PG, Allied Building Materials International Market, which Iron Dealers Union is one of its union members, Hon.Ejike Ignatius, pleaded with the state government to help them after the election in evacuating and relocation some of their members who insisted on remaining in Ogbaru.

“We agreed with those people to build the market and after building, they remain in Onitsha, if I had used their money outside the project, they would have accused me of embezzlement.

Presently, we have about five cases in Nteje and 10 in Umunya pending in court, he lamented.

The former Chairman of the market, Mr Nnaemeka Onuzulike, in his contribution, stated that he expected transactions in the market to commence immediately, even as he prayed that the challenges encountered during the payment of the shops by the owners be forgotten, as it is the time of reaping the fruit of their labour.

He also assured that the members will start relocating following the final resolution that took place at the market between them and their opposition, noting that every agitation has been clarified and they have admitted to join.

High point of the event was the prayer and blessing of the market executives, Work committees, and the market.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2