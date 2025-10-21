NNPCL posts N4.27trn revenue, N216bn profit for September .

.Crude oil, condensate outputs decline in September

. As expert links drop to upstream assets maintenance

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported a revenue of N4.27 trillion and a profit after tax of N216 billion for September 2025, dazzling a dense financial performance across its operations.

Also, the national oil giant company recorded 1.61 million barrels per day (mbopd) of Crude and condensate production in September, slightly down from 1.65 mbpd recorded in August.

This was disclosed in the NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report for September 2025, released on Tuesday and made available to Daily Champion .

According to the report, the results were driven by steady crude oil and condensate production, robust gas output, and improved efficiency in its upstream and midstream segments.

Production had fluctuated between 1.57mbpd and 1.70 mbpd from January to September, reflecting the lingering impact of pipeline disruptions, crude theft, and deferred production linked to scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

The case was not different for Natural Gas Production which recorded 6,284million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in September, against robust 6,949 mmscf/d recorded in August.

The report also revealed that the national oil company recorded N4.3 trillion revenue, declared N216 billion Profit After Tax and remitted N10.073 trillion from January to August to the federation account.

On strategic efforts, the company said it had sustained industry wide collaboration and driven production recovery initiatives.

It said production levels during the period were temporarily moderated due to planned maintenance activities including those at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

This, it said, was alongside the phased recovery of previously shut-in assets and delays in the commencement of operations at OMLs 71 and 72.

Gas production also fell from 6,949 million standard cubic feet per day to 6,284 million standard cubic feet per day, reflecting reduced output during the period.

On Operational performance, fuel supply, and remittances

The report further highlighted continued efficiency across key operational areas. Upstream pipeline availability averaged 96%, reflecting stable infrastructure performance during the period.

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) availability at NNPC Retail stations averaged 77%, indicating sustained fuel supply across the country.

It also showed that cumulative statutory payments made by the company between January and August 2025 totalled N10.07 trillion.

The report further revealed that NNPCL sustained key operational and project delivery efforts across its upstream and midstream segments to enhance output stability and expand Nigeria’s gas infrastructure network.

Production levels during the period were temporarily moderated due to scheduled maintenance activities, including those at the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) facility, alongside the phased recovery of previously shut-in assets and delays in the commencement of operations at OMLs 71 and 72. Despite these temporary setbacks, NNPCL said collaborative engagements with partners were ongoing to restore full production capacity.

On the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, the company stated that sustained focus was being directed toward completing the mainline works, with substantial progress recorded.

The project, which stood at 88% completion as of September, remains a critical part of Nigeria’s gas expansion strategy designed to supply natural gas to industries and power plants across the northern corridor.

Similarly, implementation of a revised execution strategy for the River Niger Crossing section of the Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben (OB3) gas pipeline is underway to ensure completion within the revised timeline.

.Reasons why Crude Oil Production Drops to 1.61mbpd in September 2025

Meanwhile, Credible industry sources say NNPC Limited has embarked on a series of scheduled maintenance activities across key upstream assets, including facilities linked to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) network. These planned interventions, which also coincide with the phased recovery of previously shut-in fields and the onboarding of new assets, are part of a broader strategy to optimize output and enhance infrastructure reliability.

While recent production levels reflect a temporary moderation, industry insiders view this as a necessary recalibration to ensure stronger performance in Q4 and beyond.

“You don’t build resilience by pushing volume only, you build it by maintaining integrity of your assets,” one senior regulatory official noted. With most of the maintenance now nearing completion, stakeholders can expect a rebound in crude and gas volumes as systems come back online, according to some officials.

The move also underscores NNPC Limited’s proactive approach to asset stewardship and its role in sustaining industry-wide collaboration for production recovery.

Rather than a setback, this phase marks a strategic reset- one that positions Nigeria’s energy sector for more consistent and secure output in the months ahead.