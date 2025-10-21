Nigeria, South-African Govts commit to implementation of ACFTA

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and South Africa have pledged to strengthen the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement within their individual countries in a bid to enhance inter-African trade.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and the Deputy Minister of International Relations of South Africa Ms Ann Thandi Moraka made the pledge on Monday at the first political consultative meeting between Nigeria and South Africa in Abuja.

Moraka said that South Africa is committed to strengthen the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement ACFTA and to help to deepen the volume of inter-African trade with Nigeria in the interest of citizens of both nations.

She noted that deliberations in the first constitutive meeting was very emphatic on the need to channel human and material resources of African nations into meaningful undertakings that will help to reinvigorate the economy of these two leading African nations.

She also expressed commitment of the South-African government to work towards strengthening the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission in order to smoothen inter-sate relations between the two countries.

Also speaking in a remark, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that Nigeria government is committed to strengthen the implementation of ACFTA and other continental protocols on free movement of good and services within Africa.

She expressed delight that first consultative political meeting between Nigeria and South Africa drew a road map for the continent’s growth and brought together senior government officials from both countries.

Both Minister’s who are co-chairs of the high level consultative meeting pledged to work on together to strengthen ties between Nigeria and South Africa and to continue to engage each other through the Nigeria-South Bi-National Commission.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2