Nigeria predicted to have highest number of slums in Africa by 2050 as population is estimated to exceed 400m”- Expert

—– calls for control of rapid urbanization and housing supply deficit.

JACOB OGODO ,Abakaliki

A renowned Architect, Prof. Eziyi Offia Ibem has warned that the country will have the highest number of slums in Africa by 2050 if the rapid urbanization and housing supply deficit which have reached alarming levels are not controlled.

Professor Eziyi Offia Ibem, sounded the alarm at a symposium organized by the Nigerian Institute of Architecture (NIA), Ebonyi state chapter in Abakaliki the state capital.

“We are a fast urbanizing country, and our population is estimated to exceed 400 million by 2050,” Professor Ibem stated.

“With a huge housing supply deficit, especially in urban areas, many Nigerians are struggling to access adequate housing, leading to the proliferation of slums.”

To address this crisis, Ibem emphasized the need for collaborative strategies, including cooperative housing, where low-income individuals can pool resources to access affordable housing.

“Government needs to come in and ensure that cooperative societies have access to land at subsidized costs to enable them to build houses for themselves,” he said.

Ibem also stressed the importance of revising building standards to accommodate affordable housing for low-income earners.

“You cannot use the same standard you use for high-income earners to provide affordable housing for low-income earners,” he noted.

“We need to rejig our housing design standards to provide housing that is affordable to low-income earners.”

The use of local building materials was also highlighted as a potential solution.

“We need to go back and look within our environment to find materials that we can use to provide affordable housing for our people,”

Ibem said. “Instead of depending solely on imported housing components and materials, we should explore local options”, he added.

Also, Architect Edward Nkwegu, a stakeholder in the architectural sector, echoed Ibem’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for collaboration and strategic planning.

“There’s need for strategic collaboration between government, policymakers, stakeholders in the shelter and provision industry, and the private sector.”

Nkwegu equally noted that there’s need to redefine low-cost housing, making it sustainable, affordable, and safe.

