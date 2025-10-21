Nigeria Energy 2025 to Power West Africa’s Energy Future with Dialogue in Lagos

UGO AMADI

…to be held in Lagos from October 28th – 30th, 2025

12th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, West Africa’s most influential energy event, returns to Lagos from October 28th to 30th, 2025, at the Landmark Centre. Organised by Informa Markets and held with the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Power, the event—themed “Powering Nigeria through investment, innovation and partnership”—will bring together thousands of energy professionals, decision-makers, and innovators to tackle Nigeria’s most pressing energy challenges and explore investment-driven solutions across the value chain.

At a press conference held today in Lagos, organisers unveiled this year’s expanded agenda, which will focus on unlocking the capital, policy reforms, and technologies needed to build a more reliable and sustainable power sector. Over 8,500 energy professionals, including energy commissioners, developers, regulators, financiers, and technology providers, are expected to participate across three days of high-level summits, technical sessions, and interactive exhibitions.

Now in its twelfth year, Nigeria Energy continues to serve as a catalyst for collaboration and deal-making across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, off-grid systems, and energy efficiency. With Nigeria facing a critical infrastructure gap, slow-moving reforms, and investment bottlenecks, the 2025 edition seeks to spark actionable conversations around public-private partnerships, regulatory harmonisation, and emerging opportunities in areas like hydrogen, decentralised solar, and grid digitisation.

Speaking at the press conference, Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, emphasized the strategic focus of this year’s theme and its timeliness considering current reforms: “The theme reflects the urgent need to address infrastructure gaps, mobilise investment, and accelerate reforms. Nigeria Energy 2025 will provide a platform where stakeholders can align on policies, forge new partnerships, and showcase innovations that can drive the sector forward.”

Supporting the exhibition are leading global and regional players in the energy, power, and infrastructure sectors, reflecting the industry’s collective commitment to collaboration and progress. This year’s conference will feature insight-driven sessions led by industry thought leaders including Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Biodun Ogunleye, Hon. Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Edu Okeke, CEO, Azura Power; Dr. Chinnan Dikwal, Vice Chair, Board of Directors, African Energy Council; and Mokhtar Bounour, CEO, Egbin Power Plc. Sessions will span five core focus areas:

Power Deals & PPPs: Structuring bankable energy infrastructure projects

State Reform Strategies: Unlocking decentralised electricity markets

The Hydrogen Shift: Positioning Nigeria in the future energy economy

Grid Efficiency & Innovation: Advancing reliability through technology

Electricity Act in Action: Milestones, market liberalisation, and what’s next

In addition to the conference, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition will feature over 200+ exhibitors across six key sectors:

Energy consumption and management

Smart metering and smart solutions

Backup generators and critical power

Transmission and distribution

Battery and e-Mobility

Renewables and clean energy

Nigeria Energy continues to serve as the go-to platform for meaningful dialogue, partnerships, and investment opportunities across the energy value chain. Whether you’re a policymaker, developer, investor, or solution provider, this is where West Africa’s power sector connects and evolves.

Nigeria Energy is a key platform gathering contractors, developers, investors, project owners and utilities to meet and develop reliable power solutions for the country’s peak energy demand and pave the way for decentralisation.