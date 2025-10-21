October 21, 2025
Photo Gallery

Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy Investiture of New Fellows, Lecture held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo099

L-r …Prince Dr. Richard Ahonaruogho, President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm), Professor Lere Baale;  Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc. Mr. Wale Oyedeji, second Vice President, (NAPharm) Prof  Pharm.   Ahmed Yakasai,   Secretary General, (NAPharm) Pharm. Lekan Asuni, during the (NAPharm) Investiture of New Fellows& Lecture held in Lagos. on  I5/I0/2025.

L-r …From left: President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Pharm Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim; 2nd Vice President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm)Prof. Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai; DG. NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye; Founder/Chairman, BOT, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm), Prince Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi; Keynote Speaker, Group Managing FBN Holdings Plc. Mr. Wale Oyedeji.

Pharm. Steve Okoronkwo; Dr. Samuel Adekola  and   Wikson shime.

L-r… Deputy  Provost, CMUL, Prof. Daniel O. Odebuyi; Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, UNILAG, Prof. S. A. Adesegun; Mr. Imokhe Ajebor and others.

Cross Section of Members taking their oath during the (NAPharm) Investiture of New Fellows& Lecture held in Lagos. on  I5/I0/2025… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

