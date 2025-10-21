NB Plc Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence, Partnership, Customer Satisfaction

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and deepening stakeholder relationships.

This reaffirmation came during a special customer tour of the Lagos Brewery, held as part of activities to mark the 2025 Customer Service Week. The engagement offered customers a firsthand look at the company’s operations, including its high-quality production processes and sustainability initiatives.

Speaking during the tour, Uzodinma Odenigbo, Corporate Affairs Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, expressed appreciation to the customers for their steadfast loyalty and partnership over the years. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in achieving shared business goals.

“At Nigerian Breweries, our focus goes beyond producing quality beverages. It’s about creating shared value for our customers, communities, and partners,” Odenigbo stated.

“We believe long-term business success is built on strong relationships, mutual trust, and a collective commitment to excellence. We remain resolute in our mission to refresh our consumers, empower our partners, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.”

He further noted that the company’s investments in innovation and sustainability reflect its deliberate efforts to remain a responsible corporate citizen and a leader in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Also speaking at the event, Nduka Nnabuihe, Brewery Manager, represented by Félix Ofolue, highlighted NB Plc’s customer-centric philosophy and ongoing drive for service excellence. “At NB Plc, our customers are treated like royalty; they are at the center of everything we do,” Nnabuihe said.

“We work tirelessly to meet their needs by ensuring quality, availability, and reliable support. Our strong distribution network, including key distributors, sub-distributors, and retailers, ensures our products reach consumers efficiently and consistently. With over 79 years in business, we are proud of our legacy and remain committed to learning and growing alongside our customers as we look toward the next hundred years of success.”

During the tour, Ability Akpan, one of the attending customers, commended the management of Nigerian Breweries for their steadfast support of retailers and wholesalers. He noted that this backing has enabled them to remain afloat despite prevailing economic challenges.

He also appealed for enhanced product availability to serve their growing consumer base better.

Okpe Essien, who runs Brave spots, applauded Nigerian Breweries for their unwavering commitment to delivering excellent services to customers despite the challenges facing the business.

Essien stated that his company has benefited significantly from exceptional service from its salesmen.

“I am immensely grateful for Nigerian Breweries’ efforts to provide all that is needed to deliver a memorable experience to customers. I get all their products whenever I need them at a discounted cost. Also, the company pays regular visits to see if I lack anything to deliver an extraordinary experience to my customers,” he said.