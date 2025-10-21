Lagos APC endorses Tinubu for 2nd term, stakes N20m prize for LG with highest registered voters

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Stakeholders in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for second term in office, promising massive votes for his re-election come 2027.

The endorsement was announced at the party’s stakeholders’ forum held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

His Royal Majesty, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotunbi, moved the motion for the endorsement of the President for a second term in office, while the motion was seconded by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Stakeholders of the party present included, former Governors, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Akinwunmi Ambode, members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, National Assembly members and ministers.

Also present were members of the State House of Assembly, State Executive Council, council chairmen, royal fathers, market leaders, community development associations, women and youth leaders, market women, religious leaders, and persons living with disabilities.

While speaking at the forum, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said President deserves a second term in recognition of his proven leadership and firm commitment to national transformation.

He stressed that the gathering was a reflection of unity, reaffirming the shared vision of growth, stability, and continuity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu declared, “Our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, was once time the 12th Governor in Lagos State, we’ve listened to all of our stakeholders here today, and by unanimous decision of the stakeholders, on this day have come to the conclusion that he, President and commander-in-chief should present himself by the general house here as stakeholders in the Lagos State APC for him to return as our president.”

Meanwhile, the State chapter of the party has announced a N20 million prize for the local government that recorded the highest number of newly registered voters in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ registration exercise.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi disclosed this during the Stakeholders’ Forum.

Ojelabi stated that the party has put everything in place for smooth registration calling on all members of the party to go out and mobilize people to register.

Ojelabi also announced that the ward with the highest number newly registered voters will get a N5million cash prize.

Ojelabi stated further that the party is not leaving anything to chance in mobilising people to register and collect their PVCs.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2