October 21, 2025
Trending now

Deputy Speaker at SMFest annual global conference held in Abuja

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 21, 2025

FRSC introduces contactless driver’s license system

Glo delivers car, other prizes to subscribers at Ofala festival

#ReleaseNnamdiKanuProtest: Human Rights groups slam FG, IGP, Army Chief for turning Abuja…

Tinubu orders construction of new auditorium at Nigerian Law School, Abuja

FG mulls use of public relation tools to counter false genocide narratives…

Tears, grief as Arise News Anchor, Sommie Maduagwu is laid to rest…

Again, NLC issues FG 4-week ultimatum to resolve all outstanding crisis in…

Every Home A Garden Competition: Mrs Priscilla Otti empowers women with over…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker at SMFest annual global conference held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0117

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, PhD, CFR (m) with Hon. Nkemkama Kama (r) and founder of Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI), Dr. Linus Okorie (l) at SMFest annual global conference in Abuja, October 18, 2025…Photo: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Press Conference by NDLEA ,UNODC to unveil a weeklong programme to commemorate 2025 World Drug Day in Abuja

Peter Anayo

House of rep Committee on Justice with Nigeria Law School held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

8th African Parliamentarian budget offices , annual conference held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO