October 21, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chief Dr Mike Inegbese thanksgiving service to mark 79th birthday, held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church ,Lagos

by Peter Anayo0117

L-r… Rev. Fr. Benjamin Odii, the celebrant, Chairman Ineh Mike Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief Dr Mike Inegbese, his wife, Chief Mrs Mary, during the Thanksgiving Service by Dr Mike Inegbese on his 79th birthday, held at Our Lady of  Perpetual Help  Catholic church in Victoria Island, Lagos, on18/10/2025… CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-l …Parish Priest, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan; praying for the celebrant, Chairman Ineh Mike Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief.Dr Mike Inegbese.

L-r… Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi with Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese.

L-R …Ms Edith Oguzo, Mrs Onyi Okoli and  Jackie Dagogo Hart.

L-r …Mrs Margaret  Kitchener with Ene Esan.

L-R …Angel Odo ,  Soibi Okonma, Lady Chi  Ziggy  Azikwe.

Wife of the celebrant Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese (Middle) Praising God with other guests.

The Celebrant, Chairman of Ineh Mike Motors, Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Dr Mike Inegbese, his wife, Chief Mrs Mary. (Middle)  Their children, grandchildren and Friends cutting the birthday Cake to make Chief. Dr Mike Inegbese at 79th held in Lagos on  on18/10/2025 … CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

