Adeleke assures of peaceful, smooth PDP national convention in Nov

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who is also the Deputy Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Planning Committee, has assured members of the party and supporters that the PDP National Convention will be well organised, properly coordinated, peaceful, and successful to the satisfaction of stakeholders.

Governor Adeleke stated that the party has established effective organizational structures to handle every aspect of the convention to ensure that the programme goes ahead in a seamless manner.

The governor made these remarks while speaking with newsmen in Abuja soon after the meeting of the convention’s Accommodation Sub-Committee.

He stated that all issues relating to accommodation for delegates and party officials have been comprehensively addressed.

According to the governor, “We have concluded our inaugural meeting, and everything that needed to be sorted out has been addressed.

The PDP believes in proper organisation, doing things the right way, and in accordance with the rule of law.

“We have successfully organised many conventions in the past, and this one will be even more successful. By the special grace of God, the PDP will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he added.

The governor stressed that the sub-committee has worked closely with other committees to ensure that delegates from across the country are comfortable.

“We are making sure that all our delegates and officials are properly accommodated. We are leaving no stone unturned to make this convention a model for others to follow.

The PDP has always set the pace in terms of planning and execution, and this convention will not be different,” he added.