Abiodun promises budgetary support for cancer awareness campaign

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pledged that his administration will provide the necessary budgetary support to boost cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment across the state.

The governor made this known on Tuesday when he received a Cancer Awareness and Screening team in Abeokuta during the commissioning of a free Breast Screening Centre — the second of its kind in the country.

The delegation included the wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma; wife of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who also serves as the President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control; wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; as well as the General Manager of Roche Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Company, and the Ogun State Commissioners for Health and Women Affairs and Social Development, among others.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that cancer is no respecter of status, wealth, or affluence, stressing the importance of early detection and treatment to save lives.

“Nothing can be more proactive than ensuring all hands are on deck for early detection and treatment, as some cancer variants are treatable if discovered early,” he said.

The governor assured that the state government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to strengthen cancer prevention and management, adding that other companies operating within the state would be encouraged to include the establishment of cancer awareness and treatment centres as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Government cannot do it alone, and I can confidently assure you that as a state government, we will support you in that regard. We will provide the necessary support, including budgetary provisions, because that is very important,” he stated.

Governor Abiodun also revealed plans to explore the inclusion of cancer screening in the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme to ensure wider accessibility.

Earlier, Mrs. Uzodimma explained that the team’s visit was part of a broader campaign on breast cancer awareness, conducted in partnership with Roche Healthcare and the Ogun State Government.

“We have come together to create awareness in our various states, pay hospital bills for cancer patients, and engage in advocacy work. Roche has been our major partner for years, and we urge the state to include cancer screening in its health insurance scheme and establish a Cancer Health Fund,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun commended Roche Healthcare for donating a free Breast Screening Centre to the Oba Ademola Hospital, Abeokuta, describing the gesture as a significant boost to healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Ladipo Hammed, General Manager of Roche Healthcare, noted that the company seeks partnerships during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support healthcare systems nationwide, emphasizing that early detection remains a key factor in reducing cancer mortality.

Also speaking, Dr. Zainab Bagudu called for continuous follow-up, sustainability, and the institutionalisation of cancer awareness and screening programmes in Nigeria’s health policies and legal frameworks.