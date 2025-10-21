2027: Obasa assures APC members of support for effective mobilization

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has assured members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State of support so that they can effectively mobilize votes for the party.

Obasa made this promise in his address at the Lagos State APC Stakeholders’ Forum held at the convention centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites on Tuesday.

The forum was attended by a broad spectrum of party leaders, caucuses, and faithful, including ministers, senators, federal and state lawmakers, members of the Lagos State executive council, local government chairmen, royal fathers, and representatives of various trade associations.

In his remarks, Obasa addressed a critical concern among party members regarding the reward system for those who dedicate themselves to the party before and during elections.

He encouraged them to remain focused, cooperative, and diligent as they prepare for the 2027 elections, particularly in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaker Obasa said, “We will continue to support you so that you will be motivated to keep working for the success of the party at all levels.”

Similarly, former State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) in his presentation themed: “Voter Apathy and the Sanctity of Election in Nigeria’s Budding Democracy,” also cited a poor reward system as a major factor why members of any political party will become lethargic in matters concerning the party.

According to the former Minister of Works and Housing, “Political party participation is based on enthusiasm. Therefore, to avoid voter apathy, we must interrogate the reward system for our members.”

He urged the party to strengthen its internal reward system as a means of motivating party members and sustaining their commitment to the party’s success.

Fashola also lauded the state chapter of the party for convening the forum, and urged its continuity and spread across the nation.

Earlier, Cornelius Ojelabi, the state chairman of the APC, thanked lagosians for supporting the party during the last LG election, and all those who contested, for their commitment and support.

He assured that those who lost would get a refund of the money spent in purchasing forms. A commitment, which he said was made by the President and which we are duty bound to fulfil.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2