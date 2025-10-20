Tinubu orders construction of new auditorium at Nigerian Law School, Abuja

.As Wike flags off 600-bed hostel project

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

As part of President Tinubu’s ongoing commitment to improving legal education in Nigeria, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, revealed that Tinubu has ordered the construction of another auditorium at the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, to enhance the institution’s facilities and support its mandate.

Wike who dropped this hint on Monday at the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of over 600-bed hostels for male and female students at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja.

According to the minister, the decision to build an additional auditorium followed discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who approved the project after learning of the current facility’s limitations.

“When I discussed with my son who was recently called to bar, he told me that even with the new hostels, the existing auditorium may not take all the students.

I raised this with Mr. President last night, and he directed that another auditorium should be built for the Nigerian Law School,” Wike revealed.

The minister noted that the Tinibu led administration has already undertaken several projects within the institution through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

“This is leadership at work. In just two years, Mr. President has intervened twice in the affairs of the Nigerian Law School.

Each visit has brought tangible development, from staff quarters to student hostels and now, the forthcoming auditorium,” Wike stated.

Wike stressed that the hostel project , comprising 316 spaces each for male and female students, fulfills a promise made by President Tinubu in December 2024 to address the school’s acute accommodation shortage.

“When there is good leadership, there is nothing difficult in achieving results.

We will ensure this project is completed within 12 months without variation,” Wike assured.

commending the Attorney-General for his proactive partnership in advancing reforms within the justice sector, including the digitization of FCT High Courts, he applauded

the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, for his visionary leadership.

“I have never seen a luckier DG. The kind of infrastructural transformation he has brought to the Nigerian Law School is remarkable,” the minister added.

In his remarks, Prof. Chiroma expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the Attorney-General, and the FCT Minister for their sustained support, noting that the new hostels will significantly ease the accommodation challenges faced by students.

“Today’s flag-off fulfills the promise made to provide 300-bed hostels each for male and female students.

This will go a long way in helping the Law School fulfill its mandate,” he said.

Chiroma acknowledged Wike’s previous contributions to legal education, including the establishment of the Graham Douglas Campus in Port Harcourt, the Yenagoa Campus, and the donation of utility vehicles and staff quarters.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Council of Legal Education, and the Nigerian Law School management, highlighting the government’s renewed focus on enhancing infrastructure and creating a better learning environment for aspiring lawyers.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Council of Legal Education, and the Nigerian Law School management, highlighting the government’s renewed focus on enhancing infrastructure and creating a better learning environment for aspiring lawyers.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2