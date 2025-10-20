Tears, grief as Arise News Anchor, Sommie Maduagwu is laid to rest in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

it was a scenery of tears, grief, and tributes as late Arise TV news anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu was buried in her country home of Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State over the weekend.

In his homily, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic church, Rev. Fr. Peter Ezewuzie, , encouraged the grieving family to take solace in the quality of life Sommie lived, despite its brevity.

According to him, the God, who created us, knows the beginning and the end.

He added,. “While we may feel her life was cut short, God sees more than we can. Maturity in life is not measured by its length but by its depth and Sommie lived a meaningful, impactful life.”

Speaking after the funeral Mass, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi described Sommie’s death as a heartbreaking loss and a painful reminder of the insecurity affecting the nation.

Obi said, “We cannot question God. When I heard about her death, I didn’t even know she was from Agulu.

Before leaving Birmingham, I told those with me I was rushing home to bury one of my daughters.

Her death is painful, but we must accept God’s will and continue to keep her and her family in our prayers.”

Sommie was laid to mother earth soon after the service at her father’s compound around 1:30 p.m., surrounded by loved ones, media colleagues, and community members.

Notably, many wept openly as her casket was lowered into the grave.,

Sommie’s uncle, Mr. Obi Maduagwu, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to Arise News for their continued support.

He appreciated the management of Arise News. They have stood by us from the beginning. We also thank all who came from far and near to console us.”

Recall that Somtochukwu Maduagwu tragically lost her life in September during a robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

According to reports, armed assailants stormed her home at night and she jumped from upstairs landing on the ground with injuries. She was subseqently rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly did not make it alive.

Her untimely death sent shockwaves across the Nigerian media landscape.

Tributes have poured in from across the country, with colleagues, friends, and public figures remembering her as hardworking, passionate, and full of promise.

Her funeral drew a large crowd of journalists, public officials, and residents, all united in grief as they honoured a life that, though short, left an enduring impact.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2