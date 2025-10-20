Sujimoto threatens legal action over $556K fraud allegations

Sujimoto Construction Limited categorically denies the false and malicious reports circulating in the media regarding allegations of fraud amounting to $556,000. These defamatory publications are not only baseless but a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of one of Africa’s most visionary real estate brands.

“There is no fraud, nor any falsehood. What exists is a delay and nothing more. Yet from this delay, some have chosen to fabricate lies, weaponize rumors, and maliciously mislead the public. Let it be clear: those responsible for instigating and spreading these defamatory claims will be held fully accountable — legally, morally, and financially,” said Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele, Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings.

For twelve years, Sujimoto has maintained its integrity and excellence in delivering world-class luxury developments such as The Giuliano and LucreziaBySujimoto. The Leonardo project, one of Africa’s most technically sophisticated developments, has faced understandable delays due to bureaucratic bottlenecks and economic instability — but it was never abandoned, denied, or fraudulent in any respect.

Sujimoto has honored all legitimate refund requests from clients through a transparent, verifiable process. The company continues to maintain open communication with all investors and remains committed to delivering the Leonardo project by December 2025.

It is deeply troubling that certain individuals have chosen to weaponize public institutions and social media to settle civil matters, undermining the rule of law. Sujimoto will pursue all necessary legal action to defend its name and hold those responsible accountable for damages caused.

Sujimoto Holdings has paid over ₦7 billion in wages, empowered thousands of artisans, and built architectural landmarks that stand as symbols of ambition and innovation. The company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine luxury real estate in Africa — guided by integrity, excellence, and faith in the power of audacious vision.

