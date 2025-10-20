ReThinkAI 2025: Ezurike advocates human-centered digital future for Africans 

A leading scholar and practitioner in marketing technology and enterprise innovation, Dr. Nduneche Ezurike, has challenged long-standing assumptions about the traditional, brand-controlled customer journey, calling for a human-centered model that places consumers rather than the corporation at the heart of digital value creation.

He stated this at the ReThinkAI 2025 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, organized by International Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Management (IASTEM) in collaboration with ICLED Business School, Lagos,

In his paper titled “Reimagining the Customer Journey in the Age of Digital Acceleration.” Dr. Ezurike argued that the age of automation and predictive AI demands a rethinking of how brands engage consumers, especially within the evolving African digital landscape.

Introducing the concept of the Mecosystem, Dr. Ezurike described a new paradigm where consumers navigate dynamic, multi-platform ecosystems co-creating experiences through personalized interactions, peer influence, and digital connectivity.

He said, “Today’s customers don’t move in a straight line from awareness to purchase.

“They operate in algorithmic ecosystems where choices are shaped by people, purpose, and platforms,” he said.

Speaking further, he emphasized the importance of a new success metric, Return on Failure (ROF), arguing that learning from failed experiments can accelerate innovation and deepen customer trust.

In her welcome remarks, Ms. Sripriya Sarathy, the Conference Chairperson, described ReThinkAI 2025 as a “global platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration, uniting academia, business, and technology experts to foster sustainable innovation.

She praised the diversity of ideas presented and emphasized the importance of “bridging ethics, empathy, and technology in shaping humanity’s digital future.

Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, Provost of ICLED Business School, underscored the timeliness of such dialogue.

“AI is influencing every sector of society, and conferences like this help us move beyond fear toward understanding and responsible adoption,” she said.

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Amila Gamage, Assistant Professor at LIGS University (USA) and international consultant, noted that AI’s rise in higher education and business “demands new forms of digital literacy and leadership inclusion.

The Cybersecurity & AI session track was voted as the Best Session Track at he conference whilst some scholars received various awards for outstanding papers.

The two-day virtual conference brought together scholars, business leaders, and innovators from over 20 countries to explore the evolving role of AI in marketing, education, fintech, and corporate innovation.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Ray Schroeder (USA) and Dr. Mythili Kolluru (Oman), who reinforced the need for ethical governance in AI adoption across all sectors.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor