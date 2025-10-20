24.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Regina’s battle with drugs, alcohol abuse root cause of our problem -Nwoko

by Peter Anayo0112

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) says his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root cause of their marriage problems.

Nwoko said this via his verified social media accounts on Sunday in reaction to a viral video that surfaced online on Saturday.

In the video, the actress accused the lawmaker of persistent domestic violence.

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much,” she could be heard saying in the video.

However, responding to the video, Nwoko in a response said:  “Regina’s Unprovoked Carnage and Rampage in my House and in My Absence.”

According to him, Regina was not always like that. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root cause of our problem.

“She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety.

“Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs.

“A clear headed Regina will have taken Moon (our son) to the hospital but instead she threatened to kill our resident nurse (for exposing her drug abuse).

“While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”

 

