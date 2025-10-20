Poor performance: Umahi issues CCECC 14 days notice to terminate Aba bound part of Enugu-port Harcourt expressway project

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has reprimanded the poor construction methodology deployed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company Limited on the rehabilitation works on the Aba bound aspect of the Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, contract No. 6252.

Umahi, who was on a routine supervision of ongoing road projects within South South and South East on Sunday, expressed displeasure over the recalcitrance of the contractor in complying with the new construction codes and regulations which are aimed at building enduring road infrastructure for the nation.

Speaking during the inspection visit, the Minister decried the state of the 43-km Aba-Port Harcourt inherited ongoing project handled by CCECC, which he said was on the verge of total collapse.

He directed that a 14-day notice of termination be issued to the contractor, having regard to the various warning letters issued to the contractor over their poor construction performance on the said job.

Umahi further directed that the Port Harcourt bound part of the project be descoped and re-awarded to a competent contractor.

“If you get to Port Harcourt end, which they did about two years or thereabout, the entire road has almost totally failed.

We have been writing them to maintain this road. They have refused, and so I have to take responsibility and take decision.

Number one, the Port Harcourt bound is descoped, no longer going to be done by CCECC. I will direct the Ministry of Works to scout for very qualified indigenous contractors to handle the Port Harcourt bound.

“They should be the contractor that will start work immediately while we sort out for funds for them.

Number two, for the site handled by CCECC, they should issue them 14 days notice of termination of the job”.

And I want this directive to go very wide. After 14 days, they fail to mill out the binder and replace it properly, the job will be terminated; they have to initiate it; they have to commit to doing that.

Even if they are going to do it during the dry season, they have to maintain the ones that they have done and they put in writing that they’re going to mill out the binder at their own cost, and then be able to put a new binder, which we have paid for”.

He reiterated that putting binder for a stretch of the project without putting wearing is unacceptable.

On another development, the Minister has commended the quality of work on the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, Section II – Umuahia Tower-Aba Rail/ Road crossing in Abia State, Contract No. 6209 handled by M/S Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited.

The 56-km inherited ongoing project was noted to have reached 85% completion.*”They are one of our best, the first five.

Even we want them to maintain from Aba to Umuahia, the completed section. So they’re working very hard. The controller is also doing very well. I wish the controller to visit all the projects of the Federal Government in Abia State.

He should be able to visit all the projects in Abia State at least once a week, so that if there is a problem of impending danger, impending of problem of cost, you let us know”.*

The Minister noted the terrible situation of inherited road projects nationwide, which are all receiving priority intervention by the Renewed Hope administration of the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He thanked Mr. President for the encouragement given to the Federal Ministry of Works to turn around the road development trajectory of Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, all the roads became a priority because of the terrible situation of the roads that the President inherited. But he’s doing his best. And we are also working with him to offer our best in the country. We feel so bad when our people can’t move from one point to the other all over the country.

I feel so sad. That is usually my lowest moment. But, I’m still encouraged with the support the president is giving on roads and bridges because that is the basis of economic activities, and I think that we are very lucky to have him because the economy is breaking now.

We are the third largest growing economy in the whole world, so we will get there”, he said. This was contained in a statement signed by Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser ( Media) to the Minister of Works.

