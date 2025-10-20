Police tear-gas #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters, block roads into Abuja city centre.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Organisers of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest defied the police and court orders and kept their promise to march to the nation’s seat of power, the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly to pressure the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in DSS detention since June 27, 2021.

Several activists led by outspoken publisher Omoyele Sowore gathered at the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and commenced the march but were met by arned security agents who cordoned-off the Peace Square designated as gathering point.

The deployment of security men around the city was notably very high as detachments of armed policemen, soldiers, DSS, and NSCDC operatives were seen stationed at critical areas like the Eagle Square, roads leading into the National Assembly, the State House, NNPC and Central Bank among others while roadblocks were set-up on all roads leading into the capital.

Public and private sector workers, including traders had a hectic time passing through the check-points as access into the town was strictly restricted and vehicular traffic were disrupted on the three entry points as each passenger was compelled to properly identify him/herself before being allowed passage into the town.

Tension gripped many residents of Nyanya as military personnel barricaded the Keffi–Abuja Expressway, leaving thousands of commuters moving into or out of town stranded and forcing many to return home in frustration and for safety.

The roadblocks, which began around 5am was aimed to preventing protesters from entering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to participate in the planned Free Nnamdi Kanu protest. Soldiers were seen conducting intensive stop-and-search activities at Karu Bridge, before the Sani Abacha Barracks, causing long traffic jam that stretched for kilometres.

The situation remains tense in the city as security agencies continue to control access into the capital.

This is even as the protesters, which includes Kanu’s lawyers led by Alloy Ejimakor, who were joined at the take-off point in Maitama by Sowore, have already met some resistance by the security operatives, who fired teargas cannisters at the protesters in an attempt to disperse them.

Recall that last Friday, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued an interim order restraining the organisers from protesting near the Villa, the National Assembly, and other key government institutions in the city.