Police arrest Ejimakor, journalists, others

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and some protesters, were on Monday arrested by Police operatives for defying a court order and engaging in a protest demanding the release of the detainee in Abuja.

Ejimakor announced the arrest on Monday afternoon, October 20, 2025, through a post on his verified X account.

In the brief write-up, Barrister Ejimakor said: “We’ve just been arrested. Myself, Prince Emmanuel and others. We are at FCT COMMAND CID. Myself, Fine Boy and others. No. 1 Zaria Street, Garki 2, Abuja.”

The lawyer had earlier accused the police of firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators who gathered in the nation’s capital.

The protesters converged on Abuja on Monday morning to demand the release of Kanu, who has been held by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

The arrest of the organisers of the protest was seen as one of the ways to weaken the protesters and to force them to call off the protest.

The Police have not issued any official statement on the arrests and further developments regarding the #FreeNnàmdiKanuNow protest, which has grounded the city and left many businesses and markets closed.