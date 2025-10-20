24.4 C
Photo Gallery

Osaide for girls,celebrates Int’l Day of Girl Child in Lagos

by Peter Anayo045

L-r …Principal Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro, Lagos, Mrs. Ladipo Oluremi Grace; Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Representative of Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Uchechi Edosmwan; 2nd Winner Science Quiz Competition, Senior Secondary School, Mariam Audu; First Winner, Orungbamade Matthew, 3rd Winner, Waliyat Oyekode; Host/Founder Osaide for Girls, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili, Principal Baptist Junior Secondary School, Mr. Adebileje Nancy Bukola and others during the Osaide for Girls, Celebration of International Day of Girls Day 2025  held in Lagos I5/I0/2025.

L-r …Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Principal Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro, Lagos, Mrs. Ladipo Oluremi Grace;   Host/Founder, Osaide for Girls,  Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odil; Principal Baptist Junior Secondary School, Mrs Adebileje Nancy Bukola  ; Representative of Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Uchechi Edosmwan.

L-r …Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Representative of Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Uchechi Edosmwan; First Winner of Science Quiz Competition, Orungbamade, Host/Founder Osaide for Girls,  Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odil.

From left… Principal Baptist Senior High School, Obanikoro, Lagos, Mrs. Ladipo Oluremi Grace; Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Host/Founder Osaide for Girls,  Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odil; Principal Baptist Junior Secondary School, Mrs Adebileje Nancy Bukola; during the Osaide for Girls, Celebration of International Day of Girls Day 2025  held in Lagos I5/I0/2025…  Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

