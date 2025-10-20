LASTMA arrests truck driver over death of pedestrian

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officers have apprehended the driver of a Mercedes-Benz truck that killed a pedestrian after suffering a brake failure along Osborne Road, Ikoyi.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed in a statement released on Sunday that the accident occurred along Simpson Street, inward Ikoyi, by the Osborne Expressway traffic light junction.

According to him, the truck, with registration number KRD 466 XJ, was reportedly travelling at high speed when it developed a brake fault, causing the driver to lose control.

“In a frantic effort to avert a collision with vehicles ahead, the driver rammed into a pedestrian walking by the roadside, instantly killing the victim,” the statement read.

LASTMA officers, who were on duty nearby, quickly secured the scene to prevent further accidents and ensure free traffic flow within the area.

The driver was arrested and handed over to security operatives from the Dolphin Estate and Ikoyi Police Divisions for further interrogation.

Taofiq added that the remains of the deceased were evacuated by police officers to a mortuary in Ebute Metta pending formal identification by family members.

“The driver of the ill-fated truck was swiftly apprehended by LASTMA personnel and subsequently handed over to security operatives from the Dolphin Estate and Ikoyi Police Divisions for further interrogation and necessary legal procedures.

“The remains of the deceased pedestrian were respectfully evacuated from the accident scene by Police officers and conveyed to a mortuary in Ebute Metta, pending formal identification by the victim’s family,” the statement concluded.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the accident as “tragic and entirely preventable.”

He urged truck drivers and fleet operators to always conduct mechanical checks before setting out on any trip, particularly focusing on the braking system.

“This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of routine vehicle maintenance, especially for heavy-duty trucks operating within Lagos and beyond,” Bakare-Oki said.

He added that poor vehicle maintenance culture and mechanical negligence remain among the leading causes of avoidable road traffic crashes in the state.

