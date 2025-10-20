KUNLE SONAME: The visionary icon who dares to dream beyond limits

By NELSON IBEMERE

08033382002

okwyibe@yahoo.com

It is the Japanese creative hub which insists good revolutionary and charismatic products are a secondary outcome of good thinking. Simply put, if you dream it, you can accomplish it.

In a nation such as Nigeria, where visionaries are often shaped by hardship and the extraordinary born from ordinary beginnings, few names echo with the weight of ambition, daring, and sheer innovation like Kunle Soname. Entrepreneur, sports investor, philanthropist, and aviation pioneer, his journey is one of relentless reinvention and impact across industries.

From the bustling halls of Obafemi Awolowo University, where he studied Estate Management and graduated in 1988, to commanding boardrooms that oversee some of Nigeria’s most dynamic enterprises, Soname’s story is steeped in calculated risks, trailblazing decisions, and an unshakeable belief in Nigerian potential.

At a time when few Nigerian entrepreneurs ventured into sports with long-term development goals, Kunle Soname was already laying the groundwork for what would become a legacy. In 2004, he founded Remo Stars Football Club, then known as FC DENDER. The club would later relocate from Lagos to the Remo area of Ogun State, growing into a respected contender in Nigeria’s top football division.

But Soname didn’t stop at home turf. In 2015, he etched his name in history as the first Nigerian to acquire a European football club, C.D. Feirense of Portugal. It was a move that signaled not just personal ambition, but a clear message: Nigerian excellence knows no borders.

His more recent venture, Beyond Limits Football Academy, further underscores his commitment to nurturing talent and creating structures for long-term football development in Nigeria.

The story of Bet9ja, Nigeria’s most prominent sports betting company, cannot be told without Kunle Soname. Founded in 2013 under his leadership, the platform revolutionized digital gaming in Nigeria. But beyond its commercial success, Soname has maintained that Bet9ja was born from a desire to tackle youth unemployment, crime, and violence—by creating opportunities and giving young Nigerians hope through responsible betting and sports engagement.

Bet9ja’s cultural impact is undeniable, famously becoming a headline sponsor of the Big Brother Naija reality show and turning into a household name across the nation.

In 2022, Kunle Soname took his vision to the skies with the launch of ValueJet, a private Nigerian airline that marked a bold foray into the capital-intensive aviation industry. ValueJet was created to provide affordable, safe, and efficient air travel, another example of his drive to fill gaps in Nigeria’s economic landscape with innovative, locally-owned solutions.

Before conquering the world of sports and business, Soname served his local community with distinction. As Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council, a position he held until 2011, he gained firsthand experience of leadership at the grassroots level, a foundation that likely informs his people-focused philosophy today.

In 2022, the University of Lagos inducted him as a patron, honoring his consistent philanthropic efforts and support for youth development. Whether through sports, education, or empowerment initiatives, Kunle Soname has quietly yet profoundly touched lives.

Despite his high-profile successes, Kunle Soname remains a man deeply rooted in family and values. He is married to Kemi Soname, and together they have a daughter, Erioluwa. His personal life is as grounded as his professional life is aspirational, a balance that reflects a man in full control of his journey.

In an age where many chase success for success’s sake, Kunle Soname stands out as an icon who builds with intention. His ventures across football, betting, aviation, and philanthropy aren’t merely businesses, they are platforms of transformation.

He represents what is possible when bold dreams meet disciplined execution, and when success is wielded not just for personal gain, but for national progress.

From Remo to Europe, from local governance to global influence, Kunle Soname isn’t just building enterprises—he’s building a legacy.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2