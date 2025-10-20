HURIWA hails Nigerian military for arrest of ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ kingpin of S/East terror network

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their courageous and well-coordinated operation that led to the arrest of the notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), popularly known as Gentle de Yahoo (identified as Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta).

The group described him as the kingpin behind the persistent wave of killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks across the South-East, especially in Imo State.

HURIWA specifically asserted that the failure of the Nigeria Army to demonstrate practically that Gentle Yahoo was indeed captured alive is troubling.

HURIWA however noted that Human rights violations by the military operatives during internal security operations across Nigeria are rife with the South-East of Nigeria witnessing some of the most brutal killings of innocent Igbo youths by armed security forces including police, Department of State Services and state run armed vigilantes in Imo states.

The Rights group said the recent report of massive killings of Igbo youths which was prepared articulately by Amnesty International is factually accurate and credible just as HURIWA tasked the heads of the different armed security services to wake up, enforce strict adherence to the rules of engagement and zero-tolerance to corruption, extrajudicial killings and lack of professionalism which are manifesting amongst many operatives of the armed forces of Nigeria.

The killers of Igbo youths amongst the armed forces must be identified, prosecuted, and punished for their crimes against humanity.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, HURIWA described the ‘arrest’, if proven as announced by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Magnus Kangye as “a landmark breakthrough” and “a major moral victory” for the Nigerian military in its sustained campaign to restore peace and order in the region.

The Association noted that Gentle de Yahoo’s reign of terror had inflicted untold hardship and suffering on several communities, particularly in Okigwe, Orsu, and Arondizuogu, where he allegedly coordinated brutal attacks and extortion activities.

According to verified security reports cited by HURIWA, troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation UDO KA, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended Gentle de Yahoo and eight of his accomplices in coordinated offensives across Imo and Ebonyi States.

During the raid, the military recovered an English pistol, assorted rounds of ammunition, police and military uniforms, six mobile phones, and a cache of operational motorcycles and vehicles used in terror operations.

HURIWA recalled that the arrested commander had long been on the military’s wanted list for spearheading multiple acts of terror, including kidnappings, community invasions, and targeted killings in parts of Imo State. Among his most horrifying atrocities, the Association noted, was his alleged orchestration of the massacre in Arondizuogu, where gunmen believed to be loyal to his network invaded three communities (Umualaoma, Ndiakuwanta, and Ndiejezie) killing over 30 people in cold blood earlier this year.

Describing the arrest as “the fall of a major pillar of organised terror in the South-East,” HURIWA urged the Nigerian military to consolidate on this momentum by dismantling the remaining cells of violent agitators still operating under the guise of secessionist struggle.

The Association called for sustained, intelligence-driven operations while adopting more strategic approaches such as increased collaboration with traditional rulers, local vigilante groups, and community-based intelligence volunteers. HURIWA emphasized that meaningful civilian cooperation and timely intelligence sharing are critical to consolidating the military’s recent gains.

The rights group further lauded the visionary leadership and operational acumen of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, whom it credited for instilling renewed discipline, coordination, and professionalism across the Armed Forces. HURIWA said General Musa’s unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring human rights compliance in counter-terrorism operations has restored public confidence in the military.

It also called on the federal government to improve the welfare and remuneration of military personnel, particularly those serving in volatile areas. The Association noted that better funding, prompt payment of allowances, and improved logistics support would not only sustain troop morale but also enhance operational effectiveness in ongoing security operations nationwide.

HURIWA urged civilians in the South-East to complement the efforts of the Armed Forces through intelligence sharing, vigilance, and moral support. It maintained that genuine peace and security can only be achieved through collective responsibility, where citizens, community leaders, and security agencies work hand in hand to defeat terror and criminality.

While reiterating its unwavering support for the Nigerian military, HURIWA called on the Defence Headquarters to ensure that all suspects arrested in connection with violent crimes are prosecuted in accordance with due process, to serve as a deterrent to others who continue to undermine peace and national unity.

The Association concluded by expressing optimism that with sustained strategic coordination, improved logistics, and nationwide solidarity, Nigeria will soon witness a significant decline in violent extremism and criminality.

