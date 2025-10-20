Globacom Chairman sponsors Prestigious Awards at Création Africa forum

Jean Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (middle); flanked by L-r: Louis Ibe; Ijeoma Ekwebelem; Constance Anyaso, and Foluso Roland, all representatives of Globacom Nigeria, during a luncheon by the French Nigeria Business Council held at Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday. October 17, 2025.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., played a pivotal role in this year’s Forum Création Africa, serving as the principal sponsor of the highly anticipated prize categories dedicated to recognising the continent’s most promising creative talents.

Held from 16th to 18th October 2025 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, the forum—now in its second edition—celebrated outstanding innovation and originality in areas such as video games, digital fashion, television series, webtoons, animation, and immersive technologies, including augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). The awards honoured emerging African creatives whose work demonstrated excellence and originality across these cutting-edge disciplines.

The Forum Création Africa is an initiative of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, curated by MansA (Maison des Mondes Africains). Designed to foster dialogue and collaboration between Africa and Europe, the event brought together stakeholders from across the cultural and creative industries, providing a valuable platform for exchange, inspiration, and partnership.

A key highlight of the event took place on 17th October, when participants engaged in an industry-focused session entitled “From Idea to Business: How to Put Creativity at the Heart of the Game.” The session featured insights from leading Nigerian business figures, including renowned banker and entrepreneur Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. He shared perspectives on the convergence of creativity, artificial intelligence, and business success within the expanding creative economy.

Delivering a goodwill message at the forum, Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hon Hannatu Musawa, praised the collaboration between the Nigerian government and the French delegation. She noted that such initiatives are opening up meaningful new pathways for young African creatives to showcase their talents and build viable careers.

Also addressing the gathering was France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean-Noël Barrot, who underscored the growing significance of the creative sector in driving not only economic development but also fostering cultural diplomacy and mutual understanding between nations.

Globacom’s sponsorship of the awards reaffirms the company’s long-standing commitment to nurturing talent and driving growth within Nigeria’s and Africa’s creative and digital ecosystems. Through strategic partnerships and targeted support, the telecommunications giant continues to position itself as a key enabler of innovation and opportunity for the continent’s youth.

Dr Mike Adenuga’s support for Forum Création Africa further cements his legacy as one of Africa’s foremost champions of enterprise and cultural advancement. By backing initiatives that empower creative talent, he continues to contribute meaningfully to shaping a future in which African innovation and artistry thrive on the global stage.

With growing international interest in Africa’s creative industries, Forum Création Africa stands as a testament to what is possible when government, industry, and visionary leadership unite to nurture the next generation of creative excellence.

