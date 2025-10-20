28 C
Lagos
October 20, 2025
Trending now

Tears, grief as Arise News Anchor, Sommie Maduagwu is laid to rest…

NLC gives FG 4-week ultimatum to resolve tertiary education crisis

Every Home A Garden Competition: Mrs Priscilla Otti empowers women with over…

Sujimoto threatens legal action over $556K fraud allegations

The unbreakable Akpabio: Strength in the face of falsehood

APWEN Kano Chapter led by Chairman Engr. Safiyyah Aliyu Mahmoud, celebrates Int’l…

Daily Times at 1OO years Press Conference in Lagos

Abuja in chaos: As FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest causes gridlock, disruptions

Gov Mbah, Enugu APC, the Morning after

FreeNnamdiKanu Campaign grounds businesses in Enugu as shops, offices, markets, eateries, public…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FreeNnamdiKanu Campaign grounds businesses in Enugu as shops, offices, markets, eateries, public places, motor parks, remain shut

by Peter Anayo0138

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

ENUGU has never seen this kind of sit-at-home protest such as the ongoing FreeMaziNnamdiKanuNow protest.

The city woke up to an early morning bereft of the usual vehicular noise and movements,
schools and offices were under lock and key just as filling stations, garages and motor parks also remained shut.

There were no persons seeking to enforce the sit-at-home as there were no police and or military patrols to be seen.

Residents were stranded as they could not buy some daily needs such as cooking gas,condiments and other needed stuff.

So far, there has been no reports of adverse occurrence within the city even as reports of police arrests of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘s brother, lawyer and others as well as the usage of life bullets and teargas on unarmed protesters in Abuja,the nation,’s Capital, filtered in.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chief Imam tasks Muslim faithful’s on prayers for Nigeria socioeconomic progress, prosperity, peace

Peter Anayo

June 12: Igbo group seeks immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu

Peter Anayo

Save local industries from trade union sabotage, exploitative practices, NECA urges Tinubu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO