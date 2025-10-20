FreeNnamdiKanu Campaign grounds businesses in Enugu as shops, offices, markets, eateries, public places, motor parks, remain shut

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

ENUGU has never seen this kind of sit-at-home protest such as the ongoing FreeMaziNnamdiKanuNow protest.

The city woke up to an early morning bereft of the usual vehicular noise and movements,

schools and offices were under lock and key just as filling stations, garages and motor parks also remained shut.

There were no persons seeking to enforce the sit-at-home as there were no police and or military patrols to be seen.

Residents were stranded as they could not buy some daily needs such as cooking gas,condiments and other needed stuff.

So far, there has been no reports of adverse occurrence within the city even as reports of police arrests of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘s brother, lawyer and others as well as the usage of life bullets and teargas on unarmed protesters in Abuja,the nation,’s Capital, filtered in.

