Free Nnamdi Kanu Campaign: Umuahia experiences total lockdown as peaceful protest records 100%

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The free Nnamdi Kanu peaceful protest brought commercial activities to a halt today.

For the first time residents deserted the streets, markets shops were completely locked down in compliance to the protest.

Protesters were seen at different places singing, dancing as well as appealing to President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu.

There were no vehicles on the road, making human movements difficult.

All business activities, banks, Petrol stations, supermarkets, popular Isigate market, timber market among others were shut down, shops under lock and key, public and private schools were all shut down.

Even government offices and other private offices were under lock and key. Ever busy Isigate in Umuahia witnessed unprecedented lockdown compliance with different groups singing in protest for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Daily champion newspaper moved round to different transport motor parks, but they were all deserted with no passengers seen.

Even Afaraukwu community residents being the village of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were seen singing in protest while appealing to President Tinubu to release their brother and son.

Most residents retired to their houses while some were seen peeping at the protesters from their windows and houses.

A respondent who identified himself as Chidi queried the rational behind keeping him in DSS cell instead of obeying the decisions of the court to free him.

” I do not know why President Tinubu still keeps him in the cell. Since he was not the person that arrested him why is he still keeping him?.

President Buhari who arrested him is from the North and when a Southern president Tinubu took over, we all thought he was going to release him, but up till now nothing has been done, maybe because of the tribe where Nnamdi Kanu comes from which is Igbo, but God will help us” he said.

