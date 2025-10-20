Forest Guards and the battle against insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent directive to National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to swiftly move towards the establishment of Forest Guards as a possible panacea to precipitating a more enduring and perhaps effective push back against insurgency and banditry nationwide is a strategy which could have been initiated yesterday.

Yet, the next best time for implementing such an elementary but radical complementary arrangement to the efforts of existing security agencies like the military, police, and related paramilitary outfits is today and not tomorrow.

The other option to containing the debilitating impacts of the current scourge of insecurity on the nation’s economy, her populace and image in the international community would have been the hiring of foreign mercenaries, a suggestion which intelligence agencies have continued to oppose.

But Nigeria’s worsening insecurity crisis continues to expose gaps in the nation’s internal security architecture. From kidnappings and banditry to illegal mining and deforestation, criminal networks have found refuge in the country’s expansive forest reserves, exploiting the absence of government presence to entrench lawlessness.

Against this backdrop, we believe that the renewed call for the establishment and proper empowerment of Forest Guards is not only justified but also long overdue.

For too long, Nigeria’s forests, always referred to as the ungoverned space have served as sanctuaries for outlaws. The thick vegetation and vast, unmonitored stretches of land have provided cover for bandits, insurgents, and kidnappers to operate with impunity.

For example such states as Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Benue, and Ondo have witnessed repeated attacks traced to criminal gangs hiding in forests.

Conventional security agencies — overstretched and ill-equipped for terrain-specific operations — have struggled to maintain visibility in these difficult landscapes. It is in this vacuum that a robust and well-coordinated Forest Guard system could make a decisive difference.

The many accomplishments of the Amotekun security outfit in a state like Ondo is a pointer to what could hold should such an engagement be expanded to cover every other state and region.

Originally, Forest Guards were established to protect the environment, enforce forestry laws, and prevent illegal logging or poaching. However, changing realities demand a broader mandate. A modern Forest Guards system should function as an intelligence-gathering and surveillance outfit, capable of detecting and reporting criminal activities within forested zones.

With proper training and integration into national security operations, Forest Guards could provide crucial local intelligence that traditional security forces often lack as is the case with community policing in advanced nations.

One of the major advantages of this initiative is its community-based approach. Recruiting guards from local communities ensures familiarity with the terrain and local dynamics — an invaluable asset in the fight against insecurity. These guards, when properly trained, equipped, and motivated, can serve as the first line of defense against criminal incursions, complementing the efforts of the police, military, and other agencies.

Beyond the security dimension, the reactivation of Forest Guards carries significant economic and environmental benefits. It offers employment to rural youths, thereby reducing the lure of crime and promoting community involvement in forest management.

Moreover, it reinforces environmental protection efforts by curbing illegal logging and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources.

However, success will depend on political will and institutional efficiency. The Forest Guards initiative must not be reduced to another avenue for patronage or tokenism. Guards should be properly trained on intelligence work, surveillance, and conflict management. They must be equipped with modern communication tools, drones, and GPS tracking systems to enable effective monitoring of forest activities. Furthermore, their operations should be clearly defined and coordinated with existing security agencies to avoid overlap and confusion.

It is our view that the federal and state governments must also ensure sustainable funding and oversight mechanisms to guarantee accountability and professionalism. Merely creating the structure without proper management will render it ineffective, as seen in several other government security initiatives.

Nigeria’s forests should not continue to serve as operational bases for criminals. The establishment of a well-structured Forest Guards system represents a pragmatic and community-driven solution to insecurity, one that simultaneously promotes peace, environmental preservation, and job creation.

If implemented with sincerity and supported by adequate resources, the Forest Guards initiative could become a turning point in Nigeria’s long struggle to secure its territories and reclaim its natural heritage. It is time for both federal and state governments to act decisively — not with rhetoric, but with results.

Nigeria’s insecurity crisis demands more than reactive measures; it requires strategic foresight and community-based solutions. The establishment of Forest Guards represents a step in the right direction — one that simultaneously advances national security and environmental conservation. If properly implemented, it could mark a significant turning point in reclaiming Nigeria’s forests from the grip of criminality and restoring them to their rightful status as symbols of natural wealth and national pride.

In a time when the nation yearns for peace and stability, Forest Guards offer both a shield and a promise — a shield against insecurity and a promise of renewed harmony between man, nature, and nation.

