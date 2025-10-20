FG advocates use of Public Relations to counter Genocide narrative against Nigeria

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged communication professionals to deploy truth-based public relations as a strategic tool to counter the false narrative of a so-called genocide against Christians being propagated against Nigeria.

Speaking at the National unveiling of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF Abuja 2026), held on Monday in Abuja, the Minister warned that Nigeria faces existential reputational threats from foreign actors who seek to distort facts and weaken national unity.

“We must come to terms with existential reputational threats to our national brand, in which external purveyors of untruth are mischaracterizing our nation as a destination for a so-called persecution of people based on their religious faiths.

This is propaganda externally woven by those who want to weaken our unity. For the umpteenth time, I am emphatic that there’s no iota of truth in the claim of a ‘Christian Genocide’ in Nigeria.”

The Minister emphasized that such disinformation campaigns are designed to sow division and must be met with a coordinated communication response anchored on facts, integrity, and professional ethics.

“I therefore urge us to use the instruments of public relations, crafted in truths and facts, to vehemently reject these despicable single narratives about Nigeria,” he said.

Idris stressed that responsible communication is now a national duty in the digital era where the speed of information has surpassed the speed of reflection.

He observed that “words now travel faster than thought, and opinions often outrun truth,” underscoring the need for communicators to be guided by truth, empathy, and service to the public good.

He linked this moral imperative to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that:“The Renewed Hope vision seeks to rebuild trust between government and the people—trust anchored on openness, engagement, and shared purpose.

Communication is the lifeblood of that trust.”

As host of the forthcoming World Public Relations Forum 2026, Nigeria, he said, is taking its rightful place as a leader in global communication ethics.

“Today’s gathering is a bold statement—that under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is stepping forward as the Biggest, Brightest, and Boldest voice for ethical and responsible communication in Africa and beyond,” he said.

This was contained by the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim

The Minister commended the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA), led by Professor Justin Green, and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), under Dr Ike Neliaku, for bringing global attention to Nigeria through the WPRF hosting rights.

He recalled President Tinubu’s assurance to the international community that “You have no better friend and partner than Nigeria.”

In a stirring call to action, the Minister charged all communicators, journalists, and public officers to rise to the challenge of responsible communication.

“Let this unveiling today be a call to conscience. To practitioners: hold the line of truth. To the media: inform with integrity. To public officers: communicate with transparency. To citizens: speak with empathy,” he stated.

He is optimistic that WPRF Abuja 2026 will be remembered as a milestone in reshaping Nigeria’s global image.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is reshaping its global image. Let this Forum be remembered as the moment when Africa’s largest democracy led the world in defining what it means to communicate with conscience,” he said.

The theme of the WPRF Abuja 2026 is “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2