Experts to discuss Nigeria’s $1trn economy at ISAN’s triennial conference

COMFORT EKELEME

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has concluded plans to hold its eighth Triennial Delegates Conference on Oct. 30, 2025.

The conference with the theme: “Nigeria, Towards $1 trillion economy by 2030,” will be chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun, as the Guest Speaker.

The National Coordinator of ISAN, Mr Moses Igbrude, said this in a statement in Lagos.

Igbrude listed other speakers at the conference as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin – Commissioner for Insurance and Dr Martin Ikpehai – President, Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria and Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, the President & Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to him, the triennial conference will attract delegates of the association from the operational zones and other stakeholders as participants.

He added that the highlights of the triennial conference would be the association’s Annual General Meeting and elections of the national officers, among others.

He said the association organises conferences and seminars to educate government, stakeholders in the economy as well as the general investing public on issues of national economic importance.

Igbrude noted that such conferences and seminars attract world class speakers, professionals, top government functionaries, capital market bodies, captains of industries and regulators.

“We are actively involved in advising the government on policies relevant to the nation’s economy, more especially the capital market,” he said.

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria is the foremost shareholders’ advocacy group in Africa. It is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and has over 10,000 members spread across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and some overseas branches, UK and USA.

Its mission is to encourage the growth of the economy, the capital market, protect shareholders’ interests and advocate for good corporate governance especially in publicly quoted companies.