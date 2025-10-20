Every Home A Garden Competition: Mrs Priscilla Otti empowers women with over N6.5m in prizes

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has empowered women with over N6.5 million as prizes and cash awards to winners of the ‘Every Home A Garden’ competition with the first -place winner receiving N5 million.

The second -place winner got rewarded with N1 million and the third -place winner went home with N500,000.

The governor’s wife encouraged women to continue prioritizing agricultural endeavours, drive innovations, and promote sustainable practices as a means to combat food insecurity and improve family nutrition.

Mrs. Otti gave the charge at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, during an event themed “Every Home a Garden” and Prize Giving Day Ceremony, a programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, held in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor.

Represented by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Princess Adaeze Emetu, Mrs. Otti explained that the initiative was designed to empower families to take ownership of their food security by cultivating gardens within their homes, thereby encouraging wholesome eating and self-sufficiency.

She commended Governor Alex Otti for his transformative investments in rural infrastructure and applauded the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for empowering Abia women through agricultural support and initiatives.

Delivering a technical advice, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Cliff Agbaeze, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ijeoma Aguwa (PhD), emphasized the need for households to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices.

He urged women to utilize organic waste for composting, conserve water through efficient irrigation methods, and plant high-yield, pest-resistant crops suitable for home gardens.

He further advised participants to view home gardening not merely as a subsistence activity but as a potential income-generating venture.

According to him, with proper management, small-scale gardens can supply fresh produce to local markets, reduce household expenses, and enhance food availability within communities.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Aghukwa, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Chinenye Nwaka, described the “Every Home a Garden” initiative as a turning point for women in Abia State.

She noted that by embracing home gardening, women will not only contribute to family nutrition but also reduce dependency on external food sources and enhance their economic independence.

She further encouraged women to take full advantage of the programme, stressing that beyond planting for consumption, the skills acquired could open doors to small-scale agribusiness ventures.

According to her, such empowerment initiatives align with the vision of the Otti administration to build self-reliant, productive, and resilient women across all communities in the state.

In her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Blessing Felix, urged women to maximize every available space around their homes for food cultivation, noting that home gardening is both empowering and sustainable.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Renewed Hope Initiative Desk Officer, Mrs. Amarachi Anyim, lauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her vision of transforming families through empowerment programmes and thanked Mrs. Otti for extending the benefits of the initiative to the grassroots across Abia State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2