28 C
Lagos
October 20, 2025
Trending now

Tears, grief as Arise News Anchor, Sommie Maduagwu is laid to rest…

NLC gives FG 4-week ultimatum to resolve tertiary education crisis

Every Home A Garden Competition: Mrs Priscilla Otti empowers women with over…

Sujimoto threatens legal action over $556K fraud allegations

The unbreakable Akpabio: Strength in the face of falsehood

APWEN Kano Chapter led by Chairman Engr. Safiyyah Aliyu Mahmoud, celebrates Int’l…

Daily Times at 1OO years Press Conference in Lagos

Abuja in chaos: As FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest causes gridlock, disruptions

Gov Mbah, Enugu APC, the Morning after

FreeNnamdiKanu Campaign grounds businesses in Enugu as shops, offices, markets, eateries, public…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Every Home A Garden Competition: Mrs Priscilla Otti empowers women with over N6.5m in prizes

by Peter Anayo073

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

The Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has empowered women with over N6.5 million as prizes and cash awards to winners of the ‘Every Home A Garden’ competition with the first -place winner receiving N5 million.

The second -place winner got rewarded with N1 million and the third -place winner went home with N500,000.

The governor’s wife encouraged women to continue prioritizing agricultural endeavours, drive innovations, and promote sustainable practices as a means to combat food insecurity and improve family nutrition.

Mrs. Otti gave the charge at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, during an event themed “Every Home a Garden” and Prize Giving Day Ceremony, a programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, held in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor.

Represented by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Princess Adaeze Emetu, Mrs. Otti explained that the initiative was designed to empower families to take ownership of their food security by cultivating gardens within their homes, thereby encouraging wholesome eating and self-sufficiency.

She commended Governor Alex Otti for his transformative investments in rural infrastructure and applauded the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for empowering Abia women through agricultural support and initiatives.

Delivering a technical advice, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Cliff Agbaeze, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ijeoma Aguwa (PhD), emphasized the need for households to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices.

He urged women to utilize organic waste for composting, conserve water through efficient irrigation methods, and plant high-yield, pest-resistant crops suitable for home gardens.

He further advised participants to view home gardening not merely as a subsistence activity but as a potential income-generating venture.

According to him, with proper management, small-scale gardens can supply fresh produce to local markets, reduce household expenses, and enhance food availability within communities.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Aghukwa, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Chinenye Nwaka, described the “Every Home a Garden” initiative as a turning point for women in Abia State.

She noted that by embracing home gardening, women will not only contribute to family nutrition but also reduce dependency on external food sources and enhance their economic independence.

She further encouraged women to take full advantage of the programme, stressing that beyond planting for consumption, the skills acquired could open doors to small-scale agribusiness ventures.

According to her, such empowerment initiatives align with the vision of the Otti administration to build self-reliant, productive, and resilient women across all communities in the state.

In her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Blessing Felix, urged women to maximize every available space around their homes for food cultivation, noting that home gardening is both empowering and sustainable.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Renewed Hope Initiative Desk Officer, Mrs. Amarachi Anyim, lauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her vision of transforming families through empowerment programmes and thanked Mrs. Otti for extending the benefits of the initiative to the grassroots across Abia State.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Reps to investigate alleged hazardous waste disposal in Delta communities by oil companies

Editor

Afenifere deplores spate of insecurity in Yorubaland, other areas, proffers solution

Peter Anayo

EFCC to probe lawmakers’ constituency projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO