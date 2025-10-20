30.4 C
Enugu State govt slashes fees for C of O , Land Title Documents by 50%

by Peter Anayo093

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Geographic Information System Services (ENGIS) has informed the general public that the Enugu State Government has approved a special 45-day discount window on fees for Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and other land title documents.

Commencing from October 15, 2025, property owners can process their C of O and other land title documents at ENGIS and enjoy 50% discount on all applicable fees.

According to a statement signed by Mr Chidi Nwatu, the Managing Director of the agency, this exercise is part of government’s effort to encourage regularization of land records, promote transparency in land administration, and curb revenue leakages for the state.

Key Details of the statement include Discount Period: 45 days, effective October 15, 2025.

Discount Rate: 50% average reduction on all applicable fees.

Where to Apply: Enugu State Geographic Information System Services (ENGIS), Ebeano Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Citizens are encouraged to spread the word and not miss this opportunity to secure their land documents at half the cost.

 

