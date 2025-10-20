Daily Times at 1OO years Press Conference in Lagos

From left… Publisher, The Will Newspaper, Mr Austyn Ogannah; Founder Folio Media Group, Mr. Fidelis Anosike; Managing Consultant Precise Platforms, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga and Dr Tunji okegbola, during the Press Conference on Daily Times 1OO years in Lagos.

From left… Technical Assistant to Chairman Daily Time, Mr. Innocent Nwankwo; Founder Folio Media Group, Mr. Fidelis Anosike; Publisher, The Will Newspaper, Mr. Austyn Ogannah; Managing Consultant Precise Platforms, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga; Dr. Tunji Okegbola and member, Daily Times Centenary Team, Mr. Samuel Akinnuga, during the Press Conference on Daily Times at 1OO years in Lagos…I7/I0/2025… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

