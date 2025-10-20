Bayelsa prioritizes infrastructure , social investment with ₦257bn expenditure

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent resource management through its monthly transparency briefing, held for the months of August and September 2025.

Speaking at the event, which took place at the conference hall of the treasury building in Yenagoa, the commissioner for information, orientation, and strategy, Hon. (Mrs.) Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai emphasized the administration’s steadfast dedication to good governance under the leadership of his excellency, Senator Douye Diri.

“As a government we believe that accountability is key and that transparency is essential in building trust and ensuring that our citizens are well informed about how public resources are utilized, Hon. Koku-Obiyai stated, adding that the Diri-led administration prioritizes openness in public finance and governance.

She further reiterated the governor’s commitment to the timely completion of critical infrastructure projects across the state, aimed at enhancing socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for the people of Bayelsa.

Projects currently underway, she noted, include the Igbogene AIT ring road, Glory Drive, Yenagoa Oporoma road, Ekeremor–Agge Road, Ogboibiri–Toru-Orua road, and Polaku–Sabagria road.

Additionally, the Commissioner disclosed significant progress on key state infrastructure such as the nine storey state secretariat complex and a FIFA-standard stadium. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand opportunities across strategic sectors, including education, civil service, and healthcare.

The technical adviser to the governor on treasury and accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulo, provided a comprehensive overview of the state’s financial status for the reporting period.

He revealed that the closing balance in the state’s treasury stood at ₦150.5 billion at the end of August 2025, while as of the end of September 2025, the balance was ₦106.5 billion, reflecting expenditure on both capital and recurrent commitments.

According to Mr. Seipulo, in August, capital expenditure accounted for ₦77.5 billion, while recurrent expenditure stood at ₦5.3 billion, amounting to a total monthly outlay of ₦82.9 billion. In September, capital spending rose to ₦104.6 billion, with recurrent expenditure at ₦5.5 billion, bringing the total to ₦110.2 billion.

He assured that the state’s strong liquidity position is being strategically deployed to accelerate the completion of ongoing capital projects and sustain essential services.

The briefing underscored the Bayelsa State Government’s transparency-driven approach to governance, as it continues to engage the public with detailed financial disclosures and a clear roadmap for sustainable development.

