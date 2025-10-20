30.4 C
Lagos
October 20, 2025
Trending now

Ondo retirees excited over payment of N2.396bn gratuity arrears

Kwara Gov launches digital land administration

Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo decries proliferation of diverse Christian groups

Free Nnamdi Kanu Campaign: Umuahia experiences total lockdown as peaceful protest records…

HURIWA slams FG, IGP, Army Chief for turning Abuja into war zone…

Poor performance: Umahi issues CCECC 14 days notice to terminate Aba bound…

Enugu State govt slashes fees for C of O , Land Title…

Amb. P London to headline “She in He” — Comedy Hall of…

Bayelsa prioritizes infrastructure , social investment with ₦257bn expenditure

Globacom Chairman sponsors Prestigious Awards at Création Africa forum

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo decries proliferation of diverse Christian groups

by Peter Anayo084

.. Calls for more prayers for state

 

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed concern over the proliferation of different christian organizations in the country, saying the development smacks of lack of unity and divisive tendencies within the Body of christ.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated this when the State’s chapter of the charismatic Bishops conference of Nigeria visited him in government house, Yenagoa, at the weekend.

In a statement issued by his Senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, on monday, the deputy governor maintained that the existence of too many faith groups with divergent goals and objectives does not promote unity but rather weakens the strength of the Church.

According to him, “in present day christianity, most believers seem to only give their mouths to praise God, but their hearts are actually far from Him, therefore, making the church to lose its impact and relevance in society.”

The deputy governor, who called for more concerted prayers for the leadership and people of the state, urged the church not to relent in preaching and promoting morality to reduce the crime rate in society as well as save souls for eternity.

While appreciating the Charismatic Bishops Conference for their untiring efforts in preaching the gospel, Senator Ewhrudjakpo assured the group of government’s continued support for their programmes aimed at edifying the Church and uplifting the people.

His words,are we sure that what we are doing is helping the body of christ in our country because when we continue to divide the body of christ and start to operate in silos, how will it stay as one?

“It’s like the hand saying that because I can pick everything, cut me away from the rest of the body,or the leg saying because I can move to anywhere, cut me from the body, so I can move the way I like.

“I believe that if all of us are from the same stock of Christ then why are we not having a more united body representing all of us?

Honestly, I think we already have too many Christian bodies this should be a food for thought to all of us.”

Earlier the state overseer of the charismatic bishops conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Kojo Benson Sikpi, had informed that the visit was meant to formally thank the deputy governor for supporting them to participate in the 2025 charismatic bishops conference and synod in Abuja and to also brief him on their activities and programmes.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSITF, ICPC join forces to fight corruption

Peter Anayo

Giri Road Network to Enhance Connectivity, Encourage Rural Settlement- Wike

Editor

Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman canvasses validation of code of conduct

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO