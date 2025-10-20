28 C
October 20, 2025
APWEN Kano Chapter led by Chairman Engr. Safiyyah Aliyu Mahmoud, celebrates Int’l day of the girl child held in Kano

by Peter Anayo0116

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN),  Kano Chapter  lead by the Chairman Engr. Safiyyah Aliyu Mahmoud, (middle ), with other Members pose with the girls during the International day of the girl child at Govt. Girls Secondary School Ja’en Sharada Kano State held on 14/10 2025.

Cross Section of the participants  a career talk and mentorship   during the International day of the girl child at Govt. Girls Secondary School Ja’en Sharada Kano State.

Engr. Safiyyah Aliyu Mahmoud, Chairman APWEN Kano Chapter(middle ),  with members and Participants. The chapter  had a tree planting activity on 18th October, 2025 to encourage a greener environment. Trees were donated by APWEN Kano to the community and planted at Tudun Yola, Kano State.

 

