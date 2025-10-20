Amb. P London to headline “She in He” — Comedy Hall of fame 6.0 set to rock Lagos

The Lagos entertainment landscape is about to come alive with laughter, energy, and high-class humor as the renowned comedian Ambassador P London prepares to host the much-anticipated sixth edition of the Comedy Hall of Fame, aptly titled “She in He.”

Organized by London Empire, the grand comedy concert is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Maryland, Modupe House, 301 Ikorodu Road, opposite Maryland Mall, Lagos. The event will commence at exactly 6:00 PM and promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of top-tier entertainment, laughter, and social connection.

Over the years, the Comedy Hall of Fame series has established itself as one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for celebrating humor, creativity, and the rich artistry of stand-up comedy. Now in its sixth season, the brand continues to grow in stature, attracting not only comedy lovers but also corporate partners and industry stakeholders who recognize the show’s consistent quality and cultural impact.

This year’s edition, themed “She in He,” will once again spotlight the dynamic creativity of Amb. P London, who has become a household name within Nigeria’s entertainment circuit. Known for his witty storytelling, social commentary, and magnetic stage presence, the host promises to thrill audiences with a blend of intelligence, humor, and originality.

Joining him on stage is an impressive lineup of Nigeria’s most celebrated comedy icons, including Elder O, Baba De Baba, MOG Akpos, Mecoyo, MC 90’s, MC Cabal, MC Loquacious, and Ojemba, Dr Buntu, Hilarious Chinedu, Chime Franciss, Saint Envi, GF Classic, Sunny Messiah, MC Noise 5 Star, MC Cure, among others. Each of these performers brings their unique style and comedic flair, ensuring that the night will be nothing short of electric. With such an ensemble of talented acts, the show is expected to deliver waves of laughter that will keep audiences entertained from start to finish.

In addition to the comedy, the event will also offer guests a premium experience with different ticket categories designed to accommodate various audience preferences. Regular tickets are priced at ₦7,000, while couples can enjoy a shared experience with the ₦40,000 couple package. For families and corporate guests seeking a more exclusive and comfortable setting, the Family Table is available at ₦300,000, and the Sponsor Table — which offers top-tier visibility, VIP treatment, and brand recognition — is set at ₦1,000,000. Tickets can be purchased online through eticket.ng and whatadeal, providing an easy and convenient way for fans to secure their seats ahead of the big night.

The Comedy Hall of Fame 6.0 will be held at one of Lagos’ most vibrant event venues, the Maryland Modupe House, strategically located at 301 Ikorodu Road, opposite Maryland Mall. This location is renowned for hosting premium shows and cultural events, making it an ideal setting for a night that blends humor, class, and community.

For sponsorships, collaborations, or general inquiries, interested brands and attendees are encouraged to reach out to the organizers via 08062853305 or 08084165466, or follow updates through the official Instagram handle @plondonempire.

According to the organizers, this year’s edition aims to go beyond comedy to deliver a powerful message of unity, identity, and creativity. “She in He,” as the title implies, explores the theme of balance and strength within humor — using laughter as a unifying language that transcends gender, class, and background.

Amb. P London, who has consistently redefined the art of comedy through his performances and creative productions, has promised that the sixth edition will surpass all previous ones in scale and impact. He described “She in He” as a show that will not only make audiences laugh but also inspire reflection on social harmony and shared humanity.

As anticipation builds across the entertainment community, fans, families, and comedy enthusiasts from across Nigeria are gearing up to witness what promises to be one of the most memorable nights of 2025. With its impeccable lineup, vibrant atmosphere, and trademark London Empire production quality, Comedy Hall of Fame 6.0 – She in He is poised to reaffirm Lagos’ reputation as the entertainment capital of Africa.

The night of October 26 will not only celebrate comedy — it will celebrate culture, creativity, and the enduring power of laughter to unite and uplift.

