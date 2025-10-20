Abuja in chaos: As FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest causes gridlock, disruptions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja is experiencing significant disruptions today due to the FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest led by Omoyele Sowore.

The situation is chaotic, with major roads like the Abuja-Kubwa expressway and Abuja-Keffi highway heavily congested, causing long traffic gridlocks.

In Abuja City Centre, Roads and offices are shut down, with commuters trekking to their destinations.

Current situation report at Ushafa bridge showed a massive crowd of commuters stranded on the road side in bid to board vehicles, which unfortunately, are not forthcoming.

Champion reporter is currently stranded at the bridge.

However, the situation in Gwagwalada remains relatively calm as normal activities continue, with Okada riders, popularly known as Going — and vehicles moving freely across the town.

Our correspondent, who went around Gwagwalada metropolis, reports that most shops owned by the Igbo community remain under lock and key, particularly along the usually busy Park Road, where business activities are completely grounded.

Only a few traders were seen hanging around their closed shops.

Other establishments such as banks, fuel stations, and schools; both public and private were open and attending to customers and students.

One of the affected business owners, Mazi Agu Okechukwu Samuel, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lion Property Enterprise Limited, spoke to Daily Champion.

He confirmed that his office was locked in solidarity with the protest, being an Igbo man.

Meanwhile, movement within Gwagwalada remains unhindered, as residents went about their normal activities, with security personnel visible at strategic points carrying out their regular duties.

A joint security checkpoint has caused traffic gridlock, with motorists using single lanes or detouring.

Commuters were largely at the receiving end as they were stranded for hours at various bus-stops and junctions because there were no commercial or private vehicles to convey them to their places of work.

Motorists were also seen reversing back to their homes on sighting the chaotic gridlock and armed uniform personnel, while those who were yet to leave their homes, decided to take a rest.

At the city centre, particularly around the Federal secretariat and the three arm zone, large number of commuters are trekking to find their ways to their various destinations as all the roads and offices are shut down.

