October 20, 2025
2025 Iri ji new yam festival celebration , organises by Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter in Abuja

by Peter Anayo036

Mark helped me edit 2nd left EZE Ibe Nwosu, the Igbo 1 Abuja performing the new cultural activity, watching with him from left are His Royal Highness, Prof Echefuna Okoyebeadi, Hon Joshua Obika, member House of Representatives, representing AMAC/Bwari federal Constituency, HRH Amb, Donatus Anyogala, Eze Jude Udobi. During the 2025 Iri ji new yam festival Celebration, organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter, held in Abuja.

 

