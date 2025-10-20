27 C
Photo Gallery

10th Anniversary Thanksgiving celebration of Lifestyle Initiatives held in CCC PraiseVille, Lagos

by Peter Anayo098

From left… Co-founders of Lifestyle Initiatives, Pastor [Dr.] Precious Iluku and Engr. [Mrs.] Serah Onyeanu, Chair and Professor of Mathematics, University of Lagos, Prof. Temitope Jaiyeola, Shepherd, Celestial Church of Christ, PraiseVille, Dr. Kunle Hamilton, and Pastorate Member, CCC PraiseVille, Senior Evangelist Olatunde Folaji, during the 10th Anniversary Thanksgiving celebration of Lifestyle Initiatives held in CCC PraiseVille, Lagos, on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

 

