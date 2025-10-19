Rainoil Champions Downstream Growth as Gold Sponsor at the 19th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week

UGO AMADI

Rainoil Limited, a leading downstream energy company, has been announced as a Gold Sponsor of the 19th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week, taking place from October 26–31, 2025.

This partnership underscores Rainoil’s steadfast commitment to advancing energy accessibility, innovation, and sustainability across Africa’s downstream sector. Remarkably, this marks Rainoil’s forteenth consecutive year of active participation at OTL Africa — a reflection of the company’s enduring leadership and dedication to powering growth and development across the continent.

Rainoil Limited is a fully integrated energy company with over 25 years of experience in petroleum product storage, haulage, distribution, and retail. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has established itself as one of Africa’s leading downstream players, providing reliable energy solutions that power industries, businesses, and communities across the continent.

With a growing network of depots, retail outlets, and a modern logistics fleet, Rainoil continues to expand its footprint across the African energy landscape. The company’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation underscores its mission to enhance energy access and drive economic growth — reinforcing its position as a key player in Africa’s evolving energy future

The 19th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week will hold from the Lagos Oriental Hotel, from 26th to the 31st of October 2025.

Also, It is the continent’s leading downstream energy event for international organizations, policy makers, regulators, development organisations, operators, service providers and consumers in the downstream energy value-chain.

OTL Africa Downstream is the premier Pan-African downstream energy initiative dedicated to promoting and developing business, policy and operational relationships in the downstream energy value chain across Africa. The initiative is now in its 19th year.