Ondo Police arrest suspected cult-leader over Akungba mayhem

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Following the ongoing onslaught against cult-related activities across tertiary institutions in Ondo State, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a suspected cult leader in Akungba-Akoko.

It was learnt that some unknown young men had gathered within the premises of A.U.D Secondary School, Akungba, holding a clandestine meeting and chanting slangs identified to be cult-related.

Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene and upon sighting the Police, the suspects took to their heels, but one Abdul Boluwatife was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a known cult group and further revealed himself to be the leader of the group within Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

Findings have also revealed that the suspect, who is now in custody, is a notorious cultist terrorizing Akungba and its environs, and has been on the watchlist of the Command for a considerable period of time.

A thorough search and follow-up investigation was said to have led to the recovery of the following items: one locally fabricated pistol, five big cutlasses, one battle axe, one shisha box, two cult berets, five bottles of Squadron gin, one red knife, and one black hand glove.

The suspect is currently in custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the cult group.

The Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command has since commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the full network of the cult syndicate operating within the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal appreciated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his strategic leadership and continuous support in providing operational direction and resources that have greatly enhanced the Command’s anti-cultism operations.

The CP further reassured residents of Ondo State that the Command remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful and crime-free environment, particularly within academic communities.

He also urged members of the public to continue to provide credible and timely information that would aid the Police in its crime prevention efforts.

