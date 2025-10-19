Olukoyede sheds light on N360b recovered loot, 753 duplexes

…Applauds Media,CSOs’ efforts at tackling corruption

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has stated that all the recoveries made so far under him by the Commission are deposited to the Federal Government in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to Olukoyede, since he took over the mantle of leadership two years ago, the Commission has recovered the sum of N360b, and a massive estate comprising 753 duplexes from corrupt individuals and the money was deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria, out of this, the federal government directed that N50b was released for students loan under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND ).

He added that the recovered 753 duplexes were handed over to the Federal Ministry of Housing , following a directive from the federal government that the houses should be completed and allocated to Nigerians.

Olukoyede who is making two years of impactful fight against corruption with a record of 4,111 convictions, further revealed that it is only the federal government that has the power to give directives on how the recovered loot will be spent.

He made the clarifications on Friday, October 17, 2025 at a one-day workshop held in Ibadan Zonal Directorate for Journalists and Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs), organized by the Commission.

Olukoyede who spoke through the Acting Zonal Director, Ibadan Directorate of the EFCC, ACE 1 Hauwa Garba Ringim and the Spokesperson of the anti-graft body, Dele Oyewale also hinted that the EFCC under the current leadership of Ola Olukoyede, in 2024 alone arraigned five ex-governors and five ex-ministers with no let or hindrance.

This is a display of political will by the Bola Tinubu’s administration to prosecute corruption cases to curb economic sabotage and infractions”, he said.

At the workshop, well attended by a cross section of media practitioners and civil society groups, commended the media and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in the country for their unwavering commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes, especially internet fraud in Southwest.

In his opening remarks, he stated that through the continuous advocacy campaign, reportage and public enlightenment efforts of the CSOs and the media, Nigerians are now better informed about the Commission’s anti-corruption activities, as he called for more collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s resources through unbiased and timely reportage of the Commission’s activities.

“This interactive session is designed not only to share ideas and perspectives but to encourage constructive feedbacks and objective analyses that can further enhance the EFCC’s performance and accountability”, he said.

He further stated that “the EFCC recognizes CSOs and the media as indispensable allies in the fight against corruption” noting that, “the partnership among the CSOs, media and the EFCC has yielded meaningful results over the years and the EFCC remains committed in sustaining and expanding the collaboration through continuous engagements, transparency, and strengthening of institutional mechanisms to curb economic and financial crimes.

“On the EFCC’s part, we are committed to providing accurate and timely information to facilitate informed public engagement and oversight. Enhanced access to credible information on the management of public resources will not only promote good governance but also move us closer to our shared vision of a corruption- free society”.

Delivering a paper titled “Prosecuting Financial Crimes: Issues. Challenges and the Way Forward,” the Head of Legal and Prosecution Department, Ibadan Directorate, DCE Gift Iwebafa Odibo expressed concern over the “persistent security threats and risks faced by the EFCC prosecutors during out-of-jurisdiction prosecutions, especially when handling high-profile or political exposed persons.” She called for stiffer penalties for internet fraudsters to enhance deterrence order than community service.

Speaking in the same spirit, the Head of Media and Publicity and the Spokesperson of the EFCC, Deputy Commander of EFCC, DCE Dele Oyewale called for more collaborative efforts and periodical engagement from the CSOs and the media in spreading the anti-corruption crusade to the grassroots across the country.

“The pivotal roles played by the Civil Society Organizations and the media so far towards the remarkable achievements of the Commission cannot be over emphasized and this is seen as a beacon of patriotism but we have to do more. There must be a deliberate and holistic approach in amplifying the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

“The EFCC under the current leadership of Ola Olukoyede, in 2024 alone arraigned five ex-governors and five ex-ministers with no let or hindrance. This is a display of political will by the Bola Tinubu’s administration to prosecute corruption cases to curb economic sabotage and infractions”, he said.

Oyewale assured the participants of the EFCC’s continuous willingness to deepen the synergy, adding that, the EFCC runs an open-door policy as regards information sharing, robust collaborative engagements and constructive criticism.

In his presentation titled, “Understanding Cryptocurrency Fraud and Other Emerging Financial Crimes”, CSE Alex Ogbole, Head of Digital Forensics, Lagos stated that investment and business scams are more prevalent among cryptocurrency fraud, he therefore tasked the participants to help the EFCC inform Nigerians to flee from get-rich-quick businesses and investments that could make them part with their hard- earned financial resources.

Head of Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit of the Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Aisha Mohammed, disclosed that the EFCC is currently working on a massive campaign against children’s involvement in cybercrime.

“We have seen several cases when minors would be arrested during sting operations for internet fraud.

This is worrisome and if this should continue, I can tell you for free that every household will have a ‘yahoo’ ex-convict in the nearest future. I want to urge all parents to look after their children and know the friends they keep to avoid negative influence on them”, she said.

Mohammed appreciated the participants for the turnout and encouraged them to further spread the message of the EFCC’s anti-corruption crusade to nooks and crannies of our society.

The workshop provided opportunities for the participants to raise constructive observations, comments and suggest solutions on how the EFCC can better collaborate with stakeholders so that Nigerians would be more enlightened about the importance of taking ownership of the fight against corruption.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2